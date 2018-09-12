Lady Wolverines defeat Lady Panthers

WHITMIRE — Whitmire traveled to Batesburg-Leesville (B-L) Monday for an out of region match-up with the Lady Panthers and were able to get the victory.

“I am very proud of the way the girls came out and took care of business and am excited we were able to improve to 6-0 on the season,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

The results of the match are as follows:

#1 Singles: H. Derrick (B-L) d. Aubrey Brock (W) – 6-3, 6-4

#2 Singles: Kimberly Kendrick (W) d. Car. Bedenbaugh (B-L) – 7-5, 6-2

#3 Singles: Raegan Kendrick (W) d. Cat. Bedenbaugh (B-L) – 6-1, 6-1

#4 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. K. Frye (B-L) – 6-0, 6-0

#5 Singles: Mikhail Jenkins (W) d. R. Bundrick – 6-0, 6-1

#2 Doubles: Ashley Felker/Keri Lawson (W) d. M. Price/S. Lopez (B-L) – 6-1, 6-1

The doubles team of Olivia Martin and Emmie Tobias also won their match 8-2.

The Lady Wolverines are scheduled to travel to Columbia High for a region match Thursday to continue their season.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Whitmire-Wolverines-Logo-2.jpg

Whitmire to play region match this Thursday