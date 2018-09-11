JV game to be played Wednesday

UNION COUNTY — Thursday’s JV game between Union County and Greer has been moved from Thursday to Wednesday.

In a statement released this afternoon, Union County High School Athletic Director Scott Sherbert announced that the Greer at UCHS JV football game originally scheduled for Thursday would be played Wednesday at 6 p.m. instead.

Sherbert said the decision about the Varsity game at Greer between Union County and Greer would be made by the Greer School District sometime Wednesday and that as soon as it was made he would make it known to the public.

Varsity game may also be rescheduled