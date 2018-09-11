Jonesville man killed Sunday

LAURENS COUNTY — A Jonesville man was killed early Sunday morning when his car ran off the road and crashed near Clinton.

Vickie Cheek, Chief Deputy Coroner for Laurens County, said that Jamarcus Gregory, 27, Eisontown Road, Jonesville, was pronounced dead at scene of the accident on SC 49 and A.D. Drive. Cheek said that Gregory died from blunt force trauma to the head and chest. She said that Gregory was traveling alone when the accident occurred.

L/Cpl Gary Miller of the SC Highway Patrol said that the accident occurred around 2:45 a.m. at SC 49 near A.D. Drive approximately 4.8 miles north of Clinton. Miller said that Gregory was driving a 2003 Honda 4-door traveling south on SC 49 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned. He said that Gregory was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the vehicle and fatally injured.

Miller said that no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_SCHP.jpg

In single-vehicle automobile accident

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.