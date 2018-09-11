Prayer for trusting in God

Charles Warner | The Union Times Fear is one of the most powerful emotions humans can experience. It is so powerful that The Bible speaks of men’s hearts failing them because of fear (Luke 21:26, KJV). Fear can paralyze us and/or drive us to lose control of ourselves and act irrationally and even violently. Faith, however, can help us overcome our fears, especially if we have faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and let Him take charge of our lives and vanquish our fears. The greatest fear for human beings is the fear of death because unlike so many of our fears it is the one that none of us can escape. For the Christian, however, death, while just as inevitable, is not something to fear because they know that it is not the end. No, it is the beginning, the beginning of a glorious and eternal existence with Jesus Christ in Heaven, an existence so wonderful that the human mind can barely even begin to grasp it. This lies at the heart the Christian faith and why Christians who place their faith in their Lord and Savior can grow in that faith the more they let Christ take charge of their lives. They grow in faith to the point where even a grain of it can move aside the mountain of fear that once blocked them from fully living the lives they’ve been given, lives that can now be lived in accordance with the will of and in the service of the source of that fear destroying faith, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Read Jo 42:1-5

Job said, “You said, ‘Listen now and I will speak; I will question you, and you shall answer me.”

— Job 42:4 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us, like Job, to persist in trusting you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How do I keep my faith in God in challenging times?

