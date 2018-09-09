UCHS JROTC freshman orientation

Photo by Cadet Cheyenne Champion S1 Kristian Davis of the Union County High School JROTC confidently explains who he is and what he does in his job to JROTC cadets and their families during the JROTC’s freshmen orientation on Aug. 30. Photo by Cadet Cheyenne Champion S1 Kristian Davis of the Union County High School JROTC confidently explains who he is and what he does in his job to JROTC cadets and their families during the JROTC’s freshmen orientation on Aug. 30. Photo by Cadet Cheyenne Champion JROTC cadets and their families took part in the Union County High School JROTC’s freshmen orientation on Aug. 30 which briefed those present on what the program has to offer along with its standards and benefits. Photo by Cadet Cheyenne Champion JROTC cadets and their families took part in the Union County High School JROTC’s freshmen orientation on Aug. 30 which briefed those present on what the program has to offer along with its standards and benefits. Photo by Cadet Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Chief Martin (left) congratulates Cadet Battalion Commander Matthew Roberts on his leadership and character in front of the crowd attending the Aug. 30 JROTC freshmen orientation at Union County High School. Photo by Cadet Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Chief Martin (left) congratulates Cadet Battalion Commander Matthew Roberts on his leadership and character in front of the crowd attending the Aug. 30 JROTC freshmen orientation at Union County High School.

UNION COUNTY — On August 30, the Union County High School JROTC held its annual freshman orientation, an event that briefs parents on what the program has to offer as well as the standards and benefits. It also informs parents and cadets of what special teams are available, such as the following: the award-winning rifle team, the Color Guard that presents the Colors during community and sports events, and the Jedi Knights, which is a team that is based on community service.

The event opened with CSM Doug Gilliam and Cadet First Lieutenant Matthew Roberts welcoming the cadets and their families. Refreshments were provided to the participants. The briefings included the whole person concepts, specials teams, standards, military ball, and academics. The orientation also introduced the cadet staff, leaders, and instructors to the families.

Once the freshman orientation had completed, parents were thanked once more for their time and were to ask questions either as a group or in private. Incoming instructors MSG Durrah and Chief Martin introduced themselves to the families and gave their vision and goals for UCHS JROTC program. It was an enjoyable and informative evening for cadets and their families.

Event informs parents, cadets about JROTC

By Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Contributing Columnist

Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion is S5 of the Union County High School JROTC.

