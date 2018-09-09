8 graduate from Believer’s Institute

Photo by David Berry Eight people received their degrees from the Believer’s Institute For Biblical Studies during its 2018 Graduation Commencement Exercises at Welcome Baptist Church on June 22. Holding their diplomas are (front row) Jared Daniel Keller, Landon Keith Rhoden, Roger S. Childers, Ashley Marie Jarvis, Robert Westley Earls, and (back row) Robert Wilfred Wells. Not pictured are Ronnie Dean Cole and Mark R. Stewart. Posing with the graduates are the instructors, Rev. Lee Franklin, Rev. Joey Wampler, and Institute President Dr. Robert Jarvis. Photo by David Berry Eight people received their degrees from the Believer’s Institute For Biblical Studies during its 2018 Graduation Commencement Exercises at Welcome Baptist Church on June 22. Holding their diplomas are (front row) Jared Daniel Keller, Landon Keith Rhoden, Roger S. Childers, Ashley Marie Jarvis, Robert Westley Earls, and (back row) Robert Wilfred Wells. Not pictured are Ronnie Dean Cole and Mark R. Stewart. Posing with the graduates are the instructors, Rev. Lee Franklin, Rev. Joey Wampler, and Institute President Dr. Robert Jarvis. Photo by David Berry Robert Wilfred Wells holds the diploma he received from the Believer’s Institute For Biblical Studies during its 2018 Graduation Commencement Exercises at Welcome Baptist Church on June 22. Wells, who has attended the institute for more than 9 years, received an Honorary Master of Biblical Studies degree. Posing with him are the instructors, Rev. Lee Franklin, Rev. Joey Wampler, and Institute President Dr. Robert Jarvis. Photo by David Berry Robert Wilfred Wells holds the diploma he received from the Believer’s Institute For Biblical Studies during its 2018 Graduation Commencement Exercises at Welcome Baptist Church on June 22. Wells, who has attended the institute for more than 9 years, received an Honorary Master of Biblical Studies degree. Posing with him are the instructors, Rev. Lee Franklin, Rev. Joey Wampler, and Institute President Dr. Robert Jarvis.

UNION — The Believer’s Institute For Biblical Studies held its 2018 Graduation Commencement Exercises at Welcome Baptist Church on June 22, 2018.

Receiving their Associate of Biblical Studies were:

• Jared Daniel Keller

• Landon Keith Rhoden

Receiving their Bachelor of Biblical Studies were:

• Roger S. Childers

• Ronnie Dean Cole

• Robert Westley Earls

• Ashley Marie Jarvis

• Mark R. Stewart

Receiving his Master of Biblical Studies – Honoris Causa was:

• Robert Wilfred Wells

Rev. Lee Franklin read the following statement, as Dr. Robert Jarvis and Pastor Joey Wampler waited to present the honorary degree.

“Our last award is an Honorary Master of Biblical Studies degree. This award goes to a man who has faithfully attended this institute for over 9 years attentively listening to over 800 hours of Bible teaching. He helps set up the institute and clean up after classes every Monday night. He has encouraged students and teachers alike. He has literally passed out thousands of gospels tracts and faithfully attends Lakeside Baptist Church. This honorary degree is meant to acknowledge his love and faithfulness to the Lord and this institute and his many hours of Bible learning.”

Brother Wells has also been faithful to the Welcome Baptist Church C.A.R.E Team which goes into the Union County Detention Center every Thursday night and to the Reformers Unanimous (recovery program) which meets at the Welcome Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Fall Semester 2018

The fall 2018 semester starts Monday, September 10, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Courses offered

— Poetical Books I

— Systematic Theology I

— Apologetics

Come and join us as we study God’s Word.

We invite you to come and sit in on some classes.

Call 864-427-3390 or visit our website (www.bibsonline.org) for more information.

Fall 2018 semester begins Monday

By Dave Berry Special to The Union Times

David Berry is Media Manager for the Believer’s Institute For Biblical Studies.

