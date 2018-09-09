The Cafe has closed once again

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart column, Connie Porter writes about The Cafe being closed again, a flapping sound, mulch, problems with Fed Ex deliveries, and empty shelves at Walmart. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart column, Connie Porter writes about The Cafe being closed again, a flapping sound, mulch, problems with Fed Ex deliveries, and empty shelves at Walmart.

I’m not going to apologize for not writing; it was either my service was down, because it’s late, or I’m just tired because it’s late. Anyway, here I am with the news.

Cafe Closed

By now you know the café has closed again. It really started to pick up business, then there was conflict with the owner and the new buyer. Family never needs to be involved where business is concerned. There’s more to this story, but I don’t want anybody mad at me for speaking the truth. The End.

Name Change

Scott Smith has taken over Bailey’s and I think the name is changing to the Grill.

Flapping

I went to Spartanburg last week, and I’m going from the east side to the west, on the boulevard, and I heard flap ,flap, flap. I paid a lot of money for these tires and I should not have a flat tire. They are Yokama something.

So anyway, I pulled over in front of a city utility truck, I figured one of these men could help me change it. And I’m really not happy to have that ugly little donut on my car.

I got out and started checking all of my tires, and what did I find but black electrical tape flapping (stuck on my tire) It really did sound like a flat. Lucky me!!

Mulch

(Union County Supervisor) Frank Hart was kind enough to send us a load of mulch to put in our playground around the slides. The 18 wheeler couldn’t get in the parking lot at the playground so he dumped it at the basketball court.

I wish you could have seen Mallory and Wanda shoveling it into the back of the truck. It was hot, and they were doing a great job. But I called Chuck and then I got Brent. And Tommy asked Chase to help, and Rodney had extra shovels. And I had the best job, I delegated (learned that from Ailene) then went back to the beauty shop and left them to it.

Oh, I forgot to mention — I think they dumped 2 tons of mulch, and after all they shoveled it didn’t look like the pile had been touched.

Fed Ex

Well for some reason I lost my Fed Ex story, so I will start again.

Fed Ex said my package was delivered at my door on Friday. Target said it was delivered on Saturday. So I called Fed Ex and the lady acted like I was in the wrong, but I made a claim against the driver.

This is the third time of not receiving my packages from this company. One time he sped by and then said he couldn’t find us. Next time he supposedly left a note on my door. This time he claimed to have left the package at my door. Now these three times was at different times through the year.

Well she was very nice in trying to track this package down and kept in touch. The package never left the building and was special delivered on Tuesday. How about that.

Now we are waiting for one from Walmart that seems to be going between two different towns in Pennsylvania. The Fed Ex lady is trying to keep up with it for us. It’s been doing this for about 2 weeks.

What’s up with Walmart?! She called and said it finally made it to Maryland.

Empty Shelves

Speaking of Walmart, did you see all the empty shelves, computer system was down where they get their stuff, and nothing was being delivered. Wonder if it was in Pennsylvania.

Sympathy

I was reading the paper Monday (at 4 p.m.), and saw that Robert Parker passed away on Sunday. So Chuck and I made it to visitation. My sympathy to the family. Robert was one of my patrons for many, many years.

Buster and Ruth Dabbs lost their daughter, Lori, last week, also. I’m so sorry to both families.

Ok, I’ll close now, and say good night. Call if you want to at 1-864-545-6652.

