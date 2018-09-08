Jackets beat Centurions 46-14

Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Yellow Jacket offensive line opened huge holes all night for the Jackets rushing attack against the Broome High School Centurions. Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Yellow Jacket offensive line opened huge holes all night for the Jackets rushing attack against the Broome High School Centurions. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover runs the ball against Broome during Friday’s game that saw the Jackets defeat the Centurions 46-14. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover runs the ball against Broome during Friday’s game that saw the Jackets defeat the Centurions 46-14.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Yellow Jackets’ rushing attack was dominant on Friday night as they knocked off the Broome Centurions in impressive fashion 46-14. Union County is now 2-2 on the season with one game remaining before the start of region play.

Union County running back T.T. Kershaw and quarterback Kesean Glover probably slept in some on Saturday, or at least they probably wanted to. The duo ran wild Friday night at Royal Stadium at Broome High School. Thanks to gaping holes opened up by their offensive line, sheer speed and athleticism Kershaw and Glover were able to rush for over 300 yards between them.

It was obvious from the opening kick what Union County was going to try and do offensively against Broome, and that was run. The Jackets marched down the field on their first drive going fifty yards for the score and every single play in the nine play scoring drive was on the ground. Union County’s offensive line continued to be dominant against the Broome defensive line all night long as the Jackets would score a total of five touchdowns in the first half.

Kershaw finished the game with twelve carries for 176 yards and four touchdowns, and only played sparingly in the second half. Kesean Glover carried the ball 14 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Two of Kershaw’s four touchdowns went for 48 and 55 yards.

The Union County defense was also impressive on Friday night as the Jackets held a good Broome team to only 14 points, with one of those touchdowns coming with the backups in for the Jackets defense. The first touchdown of the game for Broome came on an impressive long run by their talented quarterback Brendan Taylor who looked to be stopped on the play a couple of times but emerged and streaked down the sideline for the score.

With the win the jackets get back to .500 on the season. Next week the Jackets will have a very tough test as they will travel to Greer for the Jacket Bowl.

Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Yellow Jacket offensive line opened huge holes all night for the Jackets rushing attack against the Broome High School Centurions. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Union-County-Offensive-Line.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Yellow Jacket offensive line opened huge holes all night for the Jackets rushing attack against the Broome High School Centurions. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover runs the ball against Broome during Friday’s game that saw the Jackets defeat the Centurions 46-14. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Glover-runs-ball-against-Broome.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover runs the ball against Broome during Friday’s game that saw the Jackets defeat the Centurions 46-14.

UCHS is now 2-2 for the season

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]