Praying the Lord’s Prayer

Charles Warner | The Union Times There's a song with a line about time keeps slipping into the future and that's certainly true, but it doesn't quite go far enough in describing the slippery nature of time. While time does keep slipping into the future when it arrives in the present it is, in the blink of an eye, the past. That's right, by the time the present arrives it becomes the past, becomes history and so time is therefore a succession of fleeting moments that are gone before we realize it as we keep moving forward towards the day when our time runs out. Time, however, means nothing to God because He transcends it and therefore knows about our past, present, and future before they happen. Furthermore, this transcendence means God is there for us when we need Him, and can intervene in our lives for our own good if we place ourselves in His hands. That intervention, however, is based on God's timetable, not ours, because He knows what is best for us and when that intervention should take place and the form it should take. When we understand this, we understand that our task is to put our faith in God and be ready to receive the timely blessings He will always bestow on those who know He is always on time.

Read Luke 5:33-38

No one tears a piece out of a new garment to patch an old one. Otherwise, they will have torn the new garment, and the patch from the new will not match the old.

— Luke 5:36 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, thank you for your love and grace that make everything new. We pray as Jesus taugh us by saying, “Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. They kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heave. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen” (Matthew 6:9-13, KJV). Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I will seek the truth of God’s word for my life each day.