Whitmire inducts three into Hall of Fame

Casey Laymon was inducted into this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame during a home Whitmire football game. Not pictured, Heather Arnold McMillan and Bruce Gregory. Casey Laymon was inducted into this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame during a home Whitmire football game. Not pictured, Heather Arnold McMillan and Bruce Gregory.

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted three new members last week during the Whitmire Wolverine’s second home game of the season. The 2018 Hall of Fame class included Casey Laymon (1991), Heather Arnold McMillan (2001) and Bruce Gregory (1966).

Laymon, who now lives in Rock Hill, graduated in 1991 from Whitmire High School, as a student he was a member of the football team for three years, basketball team for two and the baseball team for five. During his time as a student athlete he received a multitude of awards: All Conference in football, basketball and baseball his senior year; MVP for basketball and baseball his senior year; Best Defensive Player for basketball his senior year. He also ranks third in school history for most interceptions in a game and third in school history for most catches in a game. He is ranked number one in school history for most receiving yards in a game with 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Upon graduating, Laymon attended South Carolina State University, and is now the owner of KC Construction, LLC. He also teaches and coaches at Rock Hill High School, he was an assistant on the 2002 and 2004 4A State Champion football teams.

Laymon is a member of Sims Chapel Baptist Church in Whitmire, but attends Central Church of God in Charlotte, N.C. He has two children, Kacelyn and Cameron and is engaged to Tonya Cunningham. He is the son of Laura Mae Laymon of Whitmire.

“This is one of the proudest moments of all my accomplishments, since graduating and going through college. I’m just super proud,” Casey Laymon said. “It is exciting coming back tonight, probably the first time I’ve been to a game in probably 14 or 15 years, still enjoy the game, and love seeing what they’ve done with the field.”

McMillan, who resides in El Cajon, Calif., graduated from Whitmire High School in 2001. While in high school, she was a member of the softball team for four years and basketball team for two years. She was All-Region in softball for the 1999-2000 and 2000-2001 seasons. She also earned All-State honors for the 2000-2001 season. During the 2000-2001 softball season she also had the highest batting average and was named Team MVP. Additionally, she was Salutatorian of the 2001 Graduating Class.

After high school, McMillan earned her B.S. in Mathematics from Newberry College, and was a member of their softball team. She also received a Masters of Sports Science in Sports Management from the United States Sports Academy. McMillan is presently employed with the Sweetwater Union High School District in Chula Vista, Calif.

She is an active member of the Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church in La Mesa, Calif. and is the daughter of Faith and Robert Long of Whitmire.

Joey Haney, McMillan’s softball coach while at Whitmire, accepted McMillan’s award on her behalf.

Gregory, who resides in Chesapeake, Va., graduated Whitmire High School in 1966. While there, he lettered in football, baseball, basketball and track from 1962-1966. From his quarterback position, he led the 1965 football team to a 6-4 record and the Conference 3A runner ups. He finished the season with nine touchdown passes. Additionally, he was Senior Class president.

After high school, Gregory earned his A.A.S. in Business Management and an A.S. in Business Administration and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1980 from Tidewater College in Portsmouth, Va.

Today, Gregory is retired, but has owned his own business as well as worked as a vice president at Corporate Headquarters in Norfolk, Va. for William H. Swan and Sons, international Maritime Purveyors and Suppliers.

Gregory is married to Candice Gregory and has one daughter, Leslie Jean and a grandson, Evan. He is the son of David and Alma Gregory of Whitmire.

Athletic Director Donald Addis accepted the award on Gregory’s behalf.

Casey Laymon was inducted into this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame during a home Whitmire football game. Not pictured, Heather Arnold McMillan and Bruce Gregory. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0999.jpg Casey Laymon was inducted into this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame during a home Whitmire football game. Not pictured, Heather Arnold McMillan and Bruce Gregory.

Laymon, McMillan, and Gregory honored

By Andrew Wigger [email protected]

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.