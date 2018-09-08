Wildcats defeat Broome 26-0

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Wildcats move to 1-0 on the season with a 26-0 win against Broome.

The Wildcats started quickly as Ben Black would connect with Will Turner for a 60 yard TD pass. Cameron Owens ran in the 2 pt conversion, making it Wildcats 8-0.

After some tough running by Owens, Black would then connect with Khristian Means for a 40 yar TD pass. Moments later, Black found Nick Queen a few times, and Owens again had some big runs, which set up a 5 yard TD CJ Brannon run.

Later in the 4th, Black hit Means once more, this time for a 50 yard TD pass, making the score 26-0. Kendall Brannon had a big game at center, snapping the ball very well throughout the game.

Defensively, the Wildcats were led by Khristian Means, Ja’Raylin Gregory, and Will Turner. Means had a forced fumble and a recovery. Gregory and Turner had interceptions for Jonesville. Mason Henderson led the defensive line as he had several big plays.

The Wildcats play their second game of the season at Campobello next Thursday at 5 p.m.

By John J. Voiselle Special to The Union Times

Jonesville J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.

