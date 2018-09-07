Lander to host Grad School/Career Fair

Photo courtesy of Lander University Lander University will hold its annual Grad School/Career Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Photo courtesy of Lander University Lander University will hold its annual Grad School/Career Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

GREENWOOD — Lander University is inviting employers and graduate school representatives to take part in the university’s annual Grad School/Career Fair set for Wednesday, Oct. 10.

“This recruiting event attracts highly qualified candidates from the university’s undergraduates who are exploring career options in their field of study, or considering advancing their education to pursue a graduate level degree,” said Amanda Morgan, Director of Career Services. “Last year we had more than 30 businesses and graduate schools attend with representatives traveling from across the region to meet with our students.”

Grad School/Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. inside the Grier Student Center located on Lander University’s campus. Recruiters should register now if planning to participate.

To learn more about this event, contact the Office of Career Services by calling (864) 388-8404 or visit Lander’s website at www.lander.edu/careerservices.

