Bantams and Lady Bantams soccer

UNION COUNTY — It is the world’s most popular sport and it is growing in popularity in the United States of America including Union County and that’s why local fans of soccer will want to be present for the 2018 games played by the Women’s and Men’s soccer teams of USC Union.

Women’s Soccer

The season got under for the Lady Bantams Soccer Team with a Tuesday, Aug. 28 game at USC Lancaster and it continued with a Thursday, Aug. 30 game at Patrick Henry Community College and a Tuesday, Sept. 4 game at USC Salkehatchie.

If you missed those games, don’t worry, there’s plenty of more women’s soccer action to come this season. Here is the schedule of upcoming games the Lady Bantams will be playing through mid-October:

• Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. at Wake Technical Community College*

• Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. vs. Louisburg College*

• Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. vs. USC Salkehatchie*

• Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at Spartanburg Methodist College*

• Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. vs. Wake Technical Community College*

• Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m. vs. Cape Fear Community College*

• Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. at Cape Fear Community College*

• Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. vs. Patrick Henry Community College*

• Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. vs. Spartanburg Methodist College*

• Oct. 15 at 3:30 p.m. at Louisburg College*

• Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. vs USC Lancaster

*Conference event.

All home soccer games will be played in the field behind the Union County YMCA.

The schedule is subject to change due to rain, etc.

Men’s Soccer

The season got under for the Bantams Soccer Team with an Aug. 25 game at Louisbourg College followed by an Aug. 26 game against Cape Fear Community College, an Aug. 28 game at USC Lancaster, an Aug. 31 game at USC Sumter, and a Sept. 2 game against Louisburg College.

If you missed those games, don’t worry, there’s plenty of more men’s soccer action to come this season. Here is the schedule of upcoming games the Bantams will be playing through mid-October:

• Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College.*

• Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. at Richard Bland College.*

• Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m. vs. Oxford College of Emory.

• Sept. 17 at 3:30 p.m. vs. USC Sumter.*

• Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m. vs. USC Salkehatchie.*

• Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at Spartanburg Methodist College.*

• Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. vs. Spartaburg Methodist College.*

• Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. at Georgia Military College.

• Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. at Oxford College of Emory.

• Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. at USC Salkehatchie.*

• Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. vs. Patrick Henry Community College.*

• Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. vs. Wake Technical Community College.*

• Oct. 13 at 3:30 p.m. vs. Richard Bland College.*

• Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. at Louisburg College.*

• Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m. vs. USC Lancaster.*

• Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. at Walk Technical Community College.*

• Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Cape Fear Community College.*

*Conference event.

All home soccer games will be played in the field behind the Union County YMCA.

The schedule is subject to change due to rain, etc.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_web1_thumbnail_Capture5.jpg