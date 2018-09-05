Learning about theatre at TAAG

Photo courtesy of USC Upstate Children ages 8-18 will have the opportunity to learn about theatre in the Thursday Afternoon Acting and Tech Group (TAAG) at the University of South Carolina Upstate. Photo courtesy of USC Upstate Children ages 8-18 will have the opportunity to learn about theatre in the Thursday Afternoon Acting and Tech Group (TAAG) at the University of South Carolina Upstate.

SPARTANBURG — Looking for a place that will instill confidence, creativity and discipline in your child? Look no further than TAAG (Thursday Afternoon Acting and Tech Group) at the University of South Carolina Upstate.

Registration is now underway for students ages 8-18 to participate in this after-school theatre program, which meets each Thursday from 4-6 p.m. in the Studio Theatre at USC Upstate. The first class for fall semester will be held Thursday, Sept. 6. The cost is $75 for the entire semester.

Now in its ninth year, TAAG will produce The Velveteen Rabbit on Friday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m.

Registration will take place in the lobby of the Humanities and Performing Arts Center on Sept. 6. For questions, please contact Rich Robinson at 864-503-5621.

About USC Upstate

The University of South Carolina Upstate is a regional comprehensive university offering more than 40 undergraduate and graduate programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business administration, nursing, and education. Located along the I-85 corridor in Spartanburg between Greenville and Charlotte, USC Upstate is ranked by U.S. News & World Report at #2 among Top Public Schools. It serves as a major talent producer for the region, with more than 6,000 students, approximately 1,300 new graduates a year, and nearly 30,000 alumni, many of whom live and work in the state. The USC Upstate Spartans compete in 17 NCAA Division 1 sports as a member of the Big South Conference. For more information, visit www.uscupstate.edu.

Afterschool theatre program for children 8-18