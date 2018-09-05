Prayer for showing kindness

Charles Warner | The Union Times Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, is dead. Confucius, the founder of Confucianism, is dead. Lao-Tze, the founder of Taoism, is dead. Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, is dead. Bahá’u’lláh, the founder of Bahá’ísm, is dead. Mohammad, the founder of Islam, is dead. All the founders of the religions of the world are dead. All of them, but one, and that one is Jesus Christ, the founder of Christianity. Alone among all the founders of the world’s religions, Christ triumphed over death itself, resurrected to life in this world, and ascending back to His heavenly kingdom from whence He came. While the influence of the founders of the world’s other religions is limited to the things they said and/or wrote in their lifetimes, Christ continues to be a living presence, reaching out to humanity through not only His words, but also through the Holy Spirit He sent into the world 2,000 years ago to lead, guide, and direct those who accept Him as Lord and Savior. Unlike the others, Jesus lives and He continues to be a part of the lives of those who let Him take charge of their lives. So yes, Jesus lives, and that’s more than enough reason to say each and every day, hallelujah, and live accordingly.

Read Acts 28:1-10

The islanders showed us unusual kindness.

— Acts 28:2 (NIV)

PRAYER: O God, grant us the faith to show kindness without fear and with abundance in order to glorify you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today I will choose to show uncommon kindness to someone in need.

