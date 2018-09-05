Courtesy image “The Robert and Rudi Car Show,” a benefit for the family of Robert Steven “Boo” Warr and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr will be held this Saturday in the TBA parking lot in the West Towne Plaza. Courtesy image “The Robert and Rudi Car Show,” a benefit for the family of Robert Steven “Boo” Warr and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr will be held this Saturday in the TBA parking lot in the West Towne Plaza.

UNION — A car show will be held this Saturday to benefit the family of a Union couple killed in a fatal collision in August.

Robert Steven “Boo” Warr, 45, and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr, 43, both of 410 Springdale Drive, Union, were killed Saturday, Aug. 8, when the motorcycle they were riding collided with an SUV on Reidville Road in Spartanburg County.

The Warr’s were both Lockhart natives, with Robert being a 1991 graduate of Union High School and Loretta being a 1993 graduate of Union High School. Robert attended Spartanburg Community College and Loretta was a 2012 graduate of USC Union. He was the owner and operator of Warr’s Auto while she was employed in the admissions department of USC Union where she was working on her Bachelor’s degree.

Members of the First Baptist Church in Lockhart, the Warr’s were the parents of two sons, Zack and D.J., both of the home.

This Saturday, the “Robert and Rudi Car Show,” a benefit for the Warr family will held at noon in the TBA parking lot in the West Towne Plaza, North Duncan Bypass, Union.

Any make or model of vehicles including cars, trucks, motorcycles, utility sport vehicles may be entered. There will be an entry fee of $20 for each vehicle and one driver. Registration will open at 11 a.m. and be open all day.

A $5 spectator fee will be charged for each person who attends but does not enter a vehicle.

“We’ll be having cash prizes, trophies,” benefit organizer Faron Smalt said Monday. “We’ll be having drawings throughout the day. It is being hosted by the ‘Addiction Car Club.’ We will also have fresh barbecue plates made on the site.”

Smalt said that all proceed from the car show will go to the Warr family.

For more information call Faron Smalt at 803-374-0126.

Courtesy image “The Robert and Rudi Car Show,” a benefit for the family of Robert Steven “Boo” Warr and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr will be held this Saturday in the TBA parking lot in the West Towne Plaza. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Warr-Benefit.jpg Courtesy image “The Robert and Rudi Car Show,” a benefit for the family of Robert Steven “Boo” Warr and Loretta Tucker “Rudi” Warr will be held this Saturday in the TBA parking lot in the West Towne Plaza.

Benefit for the Warr family this Saturday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.