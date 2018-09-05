UCHS 1-2 after loss to Gaffney

Photo by Brett Shugart Union County High School Quarterback Kesean Glover awaits the snap in the redzone as a standing room crowd looks on from the opposite end of the field during last Friday’s game against Gaffney. Photo by Brett Shugart Union County High School Quarterback Kesean Glover awaits the snap in the redzone as a standing room crowd looks on from the opposite end of the field during last Friday’s game against Gaffney. Photo by Brett Shugart Union County High School Quarterback Kesean Glover throws a touchdown pass against Gaffney to Ralph Peake that tied last Friday’s game at 7 in the 2nd quarter. Photo by Brett Shugart Union County High School Quarterback Kesean Glover throws a touchdown pass against Gaffney to Ralph Peake that tied last Friday’s game at 7 in the 2nd quarter. Photo by Brett Shugart A Union County High School defender tries to take down Gaffney High School Quarterback Undre Lindsay during last Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. Photo by Brett Shugart A Union County High School defender tries to take down Gaffney High School Quarterback Undre Lindsay during last Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Yellow Jackets fell to Gaffney on Friday Night 34-7 in the Highway 18 Rivalry. The Jackets are now 1-2 on the season.

The game was tight in the first half. Neither team managed to score in the first quarter and Gaffney took a 13-7 lead into the half after a last second touchdown pass.

The Indians really opened the lead up in the second half as their passing game came to life. The Union defense struggled in the second half and surrendered a total of nearly 450 yards to the Gaffney offense. Indian quarterback Undre Lindsay went 12-20 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

The Union County offense managed one touchdown on an impressive 65 yard drive late in the second quarter. The Jacket offense gained 220 yards on offense against a very good Gaffney team that boasts one of the best defenses that Union County will likely see all year. I was most impressed by Kesean Glover and how much he appears to have grown up in this last year. His field vision appears to be better and he is also impressive running the football.

Union County had some missed opportunities in the game including a dropped interception that would have likely resulted in a touchdown and a drive that stalled inside the red-zone when the Jackets couldn’t convert on fourth down and short early in the game.

The Jackets will hit the road for the first time in 2018 this Friday as they travel to the east side of Spartanburg to take on the Broome Centurions.

Broome is 2-1 coming off a win over Clinton 42-7 last Friday night. Broome is led by a talented senior quarterback, Brendan Taylor. Taylor is a dual-threat quarterback who can get it done. He is coming off of knee surgery after getting hurt early last season, but has been good in the early going for Broome. Another star player for Broome is Ja’qun Wilkins, who plays on both offense and defense for Broome. Wilkins is very athletic and is capable of making game-changing plays on both sides of the football.

Union County Coach Brian Thompson said, “Broome is a solid football team. They do a lot of different things offensively that makes them tough to defend. On the defensive side of the ball they are very fast and make a ton of plays. This game is going to be good challenge for us.”

You will be able to listen to this game two different ways. The game will be available as always on WBCU AM 1460 103.5 FM and on the WBCU APP. This game will also be available on Fox Sports Radio Spartanburg on AM 1400 and 98.3 FM, online at spartanburgsportsradio.com or on the Fox Sports Spartanburg APP. I will be doing the play by play for that game on Fox Sports Radio Spartanburg.

My morning show, Bump and Run, will also be broadcasting live from McDonald’s in Union Friday morning from 7-9 a.m. I hope you will join me to talk some high school football.

Other Picks

• Dutch Fork over Boiling Springs

• Chapman over Blue Ridge

• Chesnee over Walhalla

• Dorman over York

• Greer over Mauldin

• Landrum over SCA

• Woodruff over Seneca

• Whitmire over North

Yellow Jackets travel to Broome this Friday

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

