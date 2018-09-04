Prayer for perfect peace

Charles Warner | The Union Times From a fountain comes forth water, clean, pure, beautiful water which is refreshing to both the body and the spirit. A drain, however, takes used and dirty water away and usually is not something most of us want to watch. When working in tandem, however, the fountain and the drain serve the purpose of providing water for our use and enjoyment and then taking it away and thus keeping things nice and clean. In life, however, particularly in our relationships with others, Christians should always strive to be a fountain of blessings, our lives, behavior and attitudes a living testament to the soul cleansing power of the fountain of forgiveness and redemption that is Jesus Christ. We can, however, if we so choose, and particularly if we choose not to follow Christ, be a drain, draining away not polluted water, but, in the way we live and treat others, the joy and beauty of life, and turn others away from that life giving fountain of forgiveness and redemption and that makes life more wonderful and the afterlife a time of eternal joy. So which do you choose to be, a fountain that leads others to eternal life, or a drain that drags them and you down into eternal darkness?

Read 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

I know the plans I have in mind for you, declares the Lord; they are plans for peace, not disaster, to give you a future filled with hope.

— Jeremiah 29:11 (CEB)

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, when our future is uncertain, help us to follow your Son’s example — showing us the way to perfect peace when he prayed, “No my will will but yours be done” (Luke 22:42, NIV). Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I yield my life to God, peace follows.

Charles Warner | The Union Times From a fountain comes forth water, clean, pure, beautiful water which is refreshing to both the body and the spirit. A drain, however, takes used and dirty water away and usually is not something most of us want to watch. When working in tandem, however, the fountain and the drain serve the purpose of providing water for our use and enjoyment and then taking it away and thus keeping things nice and clean. In life, however, particularly in our relationships with others, Christians should always strive to be a fountain of blessings, our lives, behavior and attitudes a living testament to the soul cleansing power of the fountain of forgiveness and redemption that is Jesus Christ. We can, however, if we so choose, and particularly if we choose not to follow Christ, be a drain, draining away not polluted water, but, in the way we live and treat others, the joy and beauty of life, and turn others away from that life giving fountain of forgiveness and redemption and that makes life more wonderful and the afterlife a time of eternal joy. So which do you choose to be, a fountain that leads others to eternal life, or a drain that drags them and you down into eternal darkness?