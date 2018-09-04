PC students receive white coats

Photo courtesy of Presbyterian College The 61 students who formally began their academic careers at Presbyterian College’s School of Pharmacy during the Aug. 17 White Coat Ceremony pose for the camera on the steps of the college. In addition to having their white coats placed on them, the students also recited the Honor Code Pledge and the Pledge of Professionalism. Photo courtesy of Presbyterian College The 61 students who formally began their academic careers at Presbyterian College’s School of Pharmacy during the Aug. 17 White Coat Ceremony pose for the camera on the steps of the college. In addition to having their white coats placed on them, the students also recited the Honor Code Pledge and the Pledge of Professionalism. Photo courtesy of Presbyterian College Presbyterian College Pharmacy student Drusilla Dellinger of Stanley, NC., has her white coat placed on her during the Aug. 17 White Coat Ceremony. Placing the white coat on her are Union native Dr. Nancy Hope Goodbar, Assistant Dean for Professional and Student Affairs, and Dr. Cliff Fuhrman, Dean of the School of Pharmacy. Dellinger was one of 61 students to formally begin their academic careers at the School of Pharmacy at the White Coat ceremony. Photo courtesy of Presbyterian College Presbyterian College Pharmacy student Drusilla Dellinger of Stanley, NC., has her white coat placed on her during the Aug. 17 White Coat Ceremony. Placing the white coat on her are Union native Dr. Nancy Hope Goodbar, Assistant Dean for Professional and Student Affairs, and Dr. Cliff Fuhrman, Dean of the School of Pharmacy. Dellinger was one of 61 students to formally begin their academic careers at the School of Pharmacy at the White Coat ceremony.

CLINTON — Sixty-one Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy students officially began their academic careers during the White Coat Ceremony on Friday, August 17. The event took place in Belk Auditorium on the main PC campus.

“The white coats are symbolic of the professionalism that is expected of the students, not only during pharmacy school, but also throughout their eventual practice of pharmacy,” said Dr. Cliff Fuhrman, dean of the PC School of Pharmacy. “This ceremony reaffirms the pharmacy community’s support of the educational commitment as the students pledge to serve their profession and patients.

PC President Bob Staton and Provost Dr. Don Raber II welcomed the Class of 2022 to PC.

“Each one of the 61 of you are here because we see promise in you,” Raber said. “You have demonstrated through your preparation, your commitment, and your hard work to date that your potential to be leaders and contributors in your communities and workplaces is tremendous.”

Pharmacy And Roger Federer

Dr. Lee J. Dailey, manager of pharmacy services at Laurens County Memorial Hospital, delivered the ceremony address. An avid tennis player, Dailey used analogies about star tennis players to speak to the pharmacy students about the pharmacy school’s core values: competence, communication, caring, character and community.

For example, Dailey spoke about Roger Federer to illustrate competence. Dailey said that Federer, whom some consider the greatest tennis player ever, is such a competent tennis player because he spends countless hours training.

“He works hard because he wants to be the most competent player on the court,” Dailey said. “Much like a tennis player who practices his backhand, you have opportunities to practice all the skills necessary to be a competent pharmacist.”

White Coats And Pledges

Dr. Nancy Goodbar, assistant dean for professional and student affairs at the PC School of Pharmacy, led the 61 students as they recited the Honor Code Pledge as well as the Pledge of Professionalism.

Goodbar also spoke to the pharmacy students about the significance of the white coat.

“Students, as you wear your white coat, let it serve as a reminder of the trust your patients place in you as well as the values of the profession of pharmacy,” Goodbar said. “Wear it proudly as a representative of your profession and of Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy.”

One by one, the students received their white coats and signed the PC Honor Roll. The students hail mainly from the Southeast. Twenty-two of the first-year pharmacy students earned or are earning their undergraduate degrees from PC.

The students who received their white coats are:

• Christian Antley — Chapin, SC

• Cassandra Banks — Anderson, SC

• Colby Bradley — Graniteville, SC

• Brandon Browning — Columbia, SC

• Jonathan Cantrell — Inman. SC

• Alexander Caughman — Leesville, SC

• Jared Chapman — Belton, SC

• Rachel Crawford — Central, SC

• Kennedy Crosby — Walterboro, SC

• Daijah Davis — Spartanburg, SC

• Drusilla Dellinger — Stanley, NC

• Trevoria Dendy — Clinton, SC

• Amanda Gosine — Simpsonville, SC

• Hydia Green — Union, SC

• Marshall Hardee — Conway, SC

• Kathryn Harison — Augusta, GA

• Isaac Haughton — Sumter, SC

• Lisa Heafner — Denver, NC

• Benjamin Hernandez — Rock Hill, SC

• Whitney Hopkins — Elgin, SC

• Sara Isler — Lyman, SC

• Gentry Johnston — Conway, SC

• Emily Jones — Gilbert, SC

• Rachel Kestin — Aiken, SC

• Karen Kibler — Chappells, SC

• David Lavotchin — Simpsonville, SC

• Ashley Livingston — Pomaria, SC

• Khalilah Logan — Inman, SC

• Kassandra Mann — Anderson, SC

• Marina Mattar — Simpsonville, SC

• Kejah McKnight — North Augusta, SC

• Ashley McNeil — Lynchburg, SC

• Victoria Miles — Lugoff, SC

• ViLora Mueller — Greeville, SC

• Quyen Nguyen — Taylors, SC

• Ashley O’Cain — Elgin, SC

• Amber Owens — Spartanburg, SC

• Kensley Oxendine — Lumberton, NC

• Arhondissa Pardalakis — Spartanburg, SC

• Manali Patel — Greenville, SC

• Priyanka Patel — Simpsonville, SC

• Roma Patel — Summerville, SC

• Anna Phillips — Easley, SC

• Jordan Privette — Lexington, SC

• Brooke Ragsdale — Gaston, SC

• S. Monique Robinson — Greenwood, SC

• Mykala Rowley — Columbia, SC

• Courtney Sanders — Pomaria, SC

• Margarita Sashkov — Spartanburg, SC

• Nathean Scott — Orangeburg, SC

• Dillon Sealey — Effingham, SC

• Amanda Smith — Clinton, SC

• Lori Smith — Greenwood, SC

• L. DeVon Suber — Seneca, SC

• Allison Taylor — Greenwood, SC

• Natai Thomas — Blythewood, SC

• Vicki Trowell — Aiken, SC

• Marianne Vandiver — Belton, SC

• Trevor Walker — Campobello, SC

• DarQuez Watson — St. Petersburg, FL

• Coua Xiong-Vang — Spartanburg, SC

Fuhrman closed the ceremony by asking the students to “wear your white coat with humility. Each time you put it on, make a pledge and say a silent prayer that you will have the knowledge, strength compassion, conviction, and the courage to do all that you can to be worthy of the sacred trust that your patients and profession give to you.”

Photo courtesy of Presbyterian College The 61 students who formally began their academic careers at Presbyterian College’s School of Pharmacy during the Aug. 17 White Coat Ceremony pose for the camera on the steps of the college. In addition to having their white coats placed on them, the students also recited the Honor Code Pledge and the Pledge of Professionalism. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_PC-White-Coats-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Presbyterian College The 61 students who formally began their academic careers at Presbyterian College’s School of Pharmacy during the Aug. 17 White Coat Ceremony pose for the camera on the steps of the college. In addition to having their white coats placed on them, the students also recited the Honor Code Pledge and the Pledge of Professionalism. Photo courtesy of Presbyterian College Presbyterian College Pharmacy student Drusilla Dellinger of Stanley, NC., has her white coat placed on her during the Aug. 17 White Coat Ceremony. Placing the white coat on her are Union native Dr. Nancy Hope Goodbar, Assistant Dean for Professional and Student Affairs, and Dr. Cliff Fuhrman, Dean of the School of Pharmacy. Dellinger was one of 61 students to formally begin their academic careers at the School of Pharmacy at the White Coat ceremony. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_PC-White-Coats-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Presbyterian College Presbyterian College Pharmacy student Drusilla Dellinger of Stanley, NC., has her white coat placed on her during the Aug. 17 White Coat Ceremony. Placing the white coat on her are Union native Dr. Nancy Hope Goodbar, Assistant Dean for Professional and Student Affairs, and Dr. Cliff Fuhrman, Dean of the School of Pharmacy. Dellinger was one of 61 students to formally begin their academic careers at the School of Pharmacy at the White Coat ceremony.

Recite Honor Code, Professionalism pledges