Lander holds CommUniversity

Photo courtesy of Lander Unviersity Keesley Drummond, Austin Hough and Brooke Terrill sample a little of bit of everything during Lander University’s CommUniversity on Wednesday, Aug. 22. Photo courtesy of Lander Unviersity Keesley Drummond, Austin Hough and Brooke Terrill sample a little of bit of everything during Lander University’s CommUniversity on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

GREENWOOD — As their predcessors have done for the past 20 years the students attending the fall semester at Lander University got an introduction to what the Greenwood Community has to offer during CommUniversity.

In a statement released Friday, Lander University announced that more than 100 businesses, restaurants, agencies, churches and other community organizations from the Greenwood area introduced their products and services to Lander students who recently arrived on campus for the beginning of Fall semester. Representatives invited students to visit their place of establishment, offered samples, and gave away promotional items and discount coupons during the two-hour event. Several provided information about volunteer opportunities while others sought to fill part-time job positions by displaying a ‘now hiring’ sign at their table encouraging students to apply for employment.

The press release states that CommUniversity has introduced thousands of Lander students to the Greenwood community since its conception in the late 1990s. The program gives students early assistance in utilizing local resources and opportunities.

