Jackets fall to Indians 34-7

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Yellow Jackets fell to Gaffney on Friday night 34-7 in the Highway 18 Rivalry. The Jackets are now 1-2 on the season.

The game was tight in the first half. Neither team managed to score in the first quarter and Gaffney took a 13-7 lead into the half after a last second touchdown pass.

The Indians really opened the lead up in the second half as their passing game came to life. The Union defense struggled in the second half and surrendered a total of nearly 450 yards to the Gaffney offense. Indian quarterback Undre Lindsay went 12-20 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

The Union County offense managed one touchdown on an impressive 65 yard drive late in the second quarter. The Jacket offense gained 220 yards on offense against a very good Gaffney team that bolsters one of the best defenses that Union County will likely see all year. I was most impressed by Kesean Glover and how much he appears to have grown up in this last year. His field vision appears to be better and he is also impressive running the football.

Union County had some missed opportunities in the game including a dropped interception that would have likely resulted in a touchdown and a drive that stalled inside the red-zone when the Jackets couldn’t convert on fourth down and short early in the game.

The Jackets will hit the road for the first time in 2018 next Friday.

UCHS to have first away game Friday

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

