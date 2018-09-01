Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times “God is love.” It’s a simple phrase that those of us raised in the Church learned as children. God loves His children and He wants His children to love Him enough to love one another as He loves them. Simple, isn’t it? Yes it is, because it reveals the great truth about the nature of true love and the nature of the Christian faith. The truth is that where there is love, Christian love, there God is. By Christian love we mean the love demonstrated by Christ, a love He called upon His followers to embrace and to live and to show one another as Christian brothers and sisters and to even show those who are not Christians. Why? Because that’s the way Christ wants Christians to be, and when they are that way then He is with them always through the Holy Spirit He sent down on the Day of Pentecost. When we practice that kind of love then Christ is with us and, by showing that kind of love, we show others that Christ is present and how He can change lives. Christianity began with the love of Christ and as Christians we should always remember that where the love of Christ is the Holy Trinity of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit is and when that happens, lives are changed for the better and so is the world.

Read Matthew 15:29-39

Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angels without knowing it.

— Hebrews 13:2 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear God, fill us with compassion so that we will act to help those in need. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today I will see the strangers I meet as children of God.

