We are blessed to have volunteers

Charles Warner | The Union Times Volunteer firefighters don't get paid — even though they should — to risk their lives to save the lives of others, but they do it anyway, and communities that can't afford to pay their firefighters salaries are the better off for the courage of those brave men and women. To be a volunteer, especially one who, in serving others, risk life and limb, is a special calling that few are able to truly answer, but those that do are a blessing to those they serve. There are all sorts of volunteers, from firefighters to those who assist in our schools to those who give of themselves to help the sick in our hospitals and visit those in our nursing homes to relief workers responding to a catastrophe and missionaries carrying the gospel to a lost and dying world. The world is a much better place because of them and each of us should remember to thank them for their service, including doing some volunteering ourselves.

September At The UCAC

This is what’s happening at the Union County Arts Council in September:

2018 Art Exhibition — The Union County Arts Council cordially invites you to attend the 2018 Art Exhibition which will be held at the USC-Union Main Campus on Thursday, September 27, 2018 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Awards will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium and the Reception will follow the awards.

Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, September 11, at 6 p.m. Share your work with other talented authors and unleash your writing ability!

Jam At Lunch — Do you have lunch plans? Join us Thursday, September 6, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the musical talents of local members of our community while enjoying your lunch! Do you sing? Play? Feel free to join in!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, September 17 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, September 28 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. WE WILL ONLY HOLD ONE SESSION THIS MONTH

$5 members/ $10 non members

Todd Baxter Exhibit — Mr. Baxter is a graduate from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. For four decades his main focus was in the world of advertising, but after raising his family he decided to turn his attention to his passion for fine art. Our gallery is filled with 30 pieces of artwork that range from colored pencil to oil.

The exhibit runs through Thursday, September 20.

Fall Adult Paint Class — Join us on Sunday, September 16 at 2 p.m. Our teacher will walk us through each step as we create a beautiful piece of fall art!

$20 members/$25 nonmembers.

2018 Craft Beer Tasting — If you missed last year’s event, here is your chance to join the fun! We will feature Kentucky & Tennessee flavors! Tickets are now available for purchase! Uncle Quincy’s will be catering the tasting this year!

The tastings will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, October 26.

$20 each.

‘Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes’

The Town of Carlisle is sponsoring weekly “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” each Friday at 11 a.m.

The classes are designed to help people understand how proper diet and exercise can help prevent diabetes or help those who have the disease cope with it. The class will provide information on proper diet and exercise and the role they can play in helping prevent the onset of diabetes or help manage it.”

Carlisle has partnered with DHEC to provide the class which will be taught by Maxine Spencer who underwent training to serve as a lifestyles coach.

The town is offering the classes in response to the high number of people in Union County who are either diabetic or pre-diabetic. The goal of the program is to help people change their lifestyles and thus avoid or at least mitigate diabetes.

The “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” are open to any citizens of Union County at no charge.

To register for the classes and/or for more information call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Congressional App Challenge

US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman is hosting a Congressional App Challenge (CAC), an app competition for students in middle and high school.

The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.).

Students are encouraged to register online by Monday, Sept. 10 before submitting their app by Monday, Oct. 15. The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

In announcing the CAC, Norman urged students of all skill levels to participate, to learn how to create their own apps. Winners will be selected by panels of judges, drawn from the local community, and honored by the Congressman. Their apps are eligible to be featured on a display in the U.S. Capitol building, on house.gov, and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

The CAC was created because Congress recognized that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts. By some estimates, the U.S. may be short by many as a million programmers by 2020. These are high-paying, high-demand jobs. To maintain American competitiveness, it’s crucial that the United States invests in our youth now, and helps them acquire these valuable skills. The CAC encourages students to pursue those skills and recognizes them for their efforts.

In addition, the CAC recognizes the racial, gendered, and other disparities in the tech sector and will therefore also focus on inclusivity and making the Challenge as accessible as possible to people from all backgrounds. Deliberate efforts will be made to include students from all backgrounds, including those traditionally underrepresented in tech.

The Internet Education Foundation will be serving as the operational sponsor of the CAC.

For further information about the Congressional App Challenge, please visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

One Day Revival

Bethel AME Church on Hamlet Street in Union will hold a One Day Revival on Sunday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m.

The speaker will be Rev. Franklin from Monarch Baptist Church.

Rev. Terry Gillyard, Pastor.

Labor Day Reunion Cookout

The Sims High School Class of 1965 will hold their Labor Day Reunion Cookout on Monday, Sept. 3 from 3-9 p.m. at American Legion Post 22, 120 Scenic Drive, Union.

Contact Queen Henderson at 864-441-4660 or Amelia Glenn at 803-379-0334.

‘The Bee Movie” At UCBA Meeting

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

We will view “The Bee Movie” by Barry Bee Benson.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have their Poor Man’s Supper Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m.

The menu will include hot dogs, baked beans or chips, slaw, drink, and dessert.

Music starts at 6 p.m. Sean Morris will be singing.

Please feel free to join us.

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, Sept. 6. We will meet at the USC Union Gazebo.

Come join other citizens of Union County in prayer, with praise and thanksgiving to our gracious and loving God.

We need revival in our churches. Those who don’t know Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord need to be brought to faith. The pastors, teachers, and members of our churches need the guidance and strength of the Holy Spirit. Let us pray together for our churches and their witness.

Our local as well as state and national leaders need our prayers that they may give us wise and God honoring leadership. They also need prayer for protection, as do our military, law enforcers, fire fighters, and other public servants. Certainly our students, teachers, and staffs in our schools are in need of prayer that learning may take place in a safe environment.

Please come join in praise and prayer for these and other needs and opportunities in our county.

If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take time in the day to join in these prayers.

Quarterly Meeting

The Pacolet River Missionary Quarterly Meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Ruby Gist, President, of Jerusalem.

Joyce Walker, President of Pacolet River.

Rev. James Mason, Moderator.

Homecoming

Lockhart Free Will Baptist Church will have Homecoming on Sunday, September 9.

The morning service will be held at 11 a.m. and the meal serve immediately after.

Rev. Tommy Bryson, former pastor of Lockhart Free Will Baptist, will be the guest speaker.

Member and former members are asked to attend and bring a well-filled basket.

Annual Revival Services

St. Paul Baptist Church invites you to come and fellowship with us during our Annual Revival Services Sunday, Sept. 9-Thursday, Sept. 13.

Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr., Pastor of Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, a Mega Church with a membership of 6,000 or more, and Chairman of the Morris College Trustee Board, Sumter, will be our evening evangelist for the week with services beginning each evening at 7 p.m.

For our Sunday evening services at 6 p.m. the message will be delivered by Rev. Timothy Hunter, Pastor of Island Creek Baptist Church, Cowpens.

Dr. A.L. Brackett, Pastor.

Union County Camp Meeting 2018

The Union County Camp Meeting 2018 will be held at the Union County Stadium Sunday, Sept. 9-Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The Sunday service will be held at 6 and the weeknight services at 7 p.m.

The theme of the Camp Meeting is “Come Together.”

Dr. Hank Williams will be the evangelist.

Ivey Family Reunion

Descendents of Byrd & Etta Smith Ivey will hold their annual Family Reunion at the Tabernacle Baptist Church Fellowship Hall beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9.

Please bring a well filled picnic basket. Paper goods will be furnished.

One Day Trip To Harrah’s

Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Gang Relay for Life Team presents a One Day Trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, Sept. 15.

1st pick up 7 a.m. at the Jonesville Municipal Building; 2nd pick up at 7:30 a.m. at Old Walmart Parking Lot in Union.

Come join us for a fun filled day of enjoyment.

If interested feel free to contact Betsy at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171.

Farm Show

The 16th Annual Union County Farm Show will be held Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds off the North Duncan Bypass, Union.

The show will feature the following exhibits and activities showcasing the various aspects of farm life including:

• Tractor Parade

• Quilting Display

• Corn Hole Tourney

• Blacksmithing

• Chainsaw Carving

• Child Peddle Tractor Pull

• Hit-Miss Engines

• Steam Engines

• Saw Mills

• Farm Animals

• And much, much more.

In addition to the more traditional activities and exhibitions, this year’s show will also feature a Car Show and a Soap Box Derby Race.

There will also be concessions for sale, along with hats, tee shirts, models, etc.

Handicapped parking will be available and there will be shuttles for those needing help getting around the exhibits.

Admission is free.

Homecoming And Revival

Bethelehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will have Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 16 and Revival Sunday, Sept. 16-Wednesday, Sept. 19.

• Homecoming

Sunday School will be at 9:30 a.m.

Worship Service will be at 11 a.m.

Rev. Glenn Ribelin will be guest speaker.

Lunch will be served following worship in the Family Life Center.

Bring a well-filled basket. Tea will be provided.

• Revival

Revival Services will begin at 7 p.m. and there will be special music each night.

Rev. Glenn Ribelin will be the revivalist.

Everyone is welcome!

Rev. Dustin Madala, Pastor.

Pastor’s Appreciation

Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church will hold Pastor’s Appreciation on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Rev. Tony Griffin of Mitchell’s Chapel Christian Church will bring the message.

Thanking you in advance.

Rev. James Curenton, Pastor.

‘It’s All About Santuck’

The Union County Historical Society will meet at the Union County Museum on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.

Mrs. Bonnie Lawrence will be the guest speaker.

Mrs. Lawrence was born in Santuck. She and her husband, George, have been living in the Washington, D.C. area before finally settling back in Santuck in 2002. For the past several years the two of them have been working on a video presentation on the history of Santuck.

Mrs. Lawrence will be presenting excerpts from “It’s All About Santuck.” Using interviews, family stories, historic papers and photographs, the documentary tells the story of Santuck’s history from the settlement in 1750 to the present day.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Financial Stability Navigator sought

United Way of the Piedmont is expanding their financial stability work into Union County through the implementation of a Financial Stability Navigator.

Financial Stability Navigators are Americorps members who serve a year-long term through United Way of the Piedmont’s Americorps program. Americorps members serve in a number of roles throughout the community, helping nonprofits address issues around poverty. These Financial Stability Navigators are the boots on the ground for United Way’s financial stability work, helping connect individuals to resources and coaching them to meet their goals.

The addition of a Financial Stability Navigator in Union is the result of a partnership between United Way of the Piedmont and the Union County Carnegie Library. The library will host the new Navigator in addition to other local nonprofits in its South Street location in order to help people more easily access the services they need.

The goal of United Way’s Financial Stability work is to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. [Self-sufficiency is defined as the ability to make ends meet without public or private assistance.] This work is spearheaded by a the Financial Stability Task Force, a collaboration of nonprofits, businesses, government, and others focused on addressing barriers to self-sufficiency such as affordable housing, transportation, and financial literacy.

Due to the nature of the Financial Stability Navigator’s role, United Way is seeking a Union County resident who understands the unique needs and resources in the Union community. The Navigator is a part-time position with a paid living stipend. For more information or to apply please visit United Way’s Americorps website at www.uwpiedmont.org/Americorps​ or contact Dana Bertolino at ​[email protected]​ or 864-586-2285.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to ​connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. ​We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to ​thrive​.

Union Senior Center

Are you 60 and above….

Sick and tired of being alone….

Need someplace to go….

Things to do….

Lunch with friends, not by yourself….

Come join us at the Union Senior Center, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, Monday-Friday (or any days you choose) for:

• Bingo

• Exercise

• Interesting programs

• Hot lunch (for a donation)

Transportation provided to and from the Senior Center.

Call 1-800-662-8330.

Catwaba Area Agency on Aging, 2051 Ebenezer Road, Suite B, Rock Hill.

