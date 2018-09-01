Henderson on All-SAC Pre Season Team

Photo courtesy of Newberry College Jamarcus Henderson, a Union native and member of the Newberry College Football Team, has been named to the All-SAC Pre Season Team of the all-South Atlantic Conference. Photo courtesy of Newberry College Jamarcus Henderson, a Union native and member of the Newberry College Football Team, has been named to the All-SAC Pre Season Team of the all-South Atlantic Conference.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves have nine preseason all-South Atlantic Conference football players, as the conference announced the 2018 preseason honors Thursday.

The Wolves’ nine preseason all-SAC honorees are third-most in the league behind Carson-Newman’s 12 overall selections and Wingate with 11 picks.

Jamarcus Henderson, a senior defensive end from Union, SC, has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses all season long in 2017. His 7.5 sacks, which ranked second in the league, accounted for 50 yards lost by the opposition and contributed to his 13 overall tackles for loss. He ranks fourth in school history in career sacks with 20.5 throughout his three-year career. Henderson landed on the all-SAC first team and all-region second team in 2017. He finished second on the team with 59 tackles, had six quarterback hurries, and forced a fumble. He had at least half of a tackle for loss in every game last year and had multiple sacks on three occasions. He was a first-team all-SAC performer for the second time in his career and was a second team All-American two seasons ago.

