NSDAR Fair Forest Chapter meets

UNION — The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

The meeting was called to order by Regent Mrs. Kathleen Read who also gave a devotional followed by the members reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States, the American Creed, and the Salute to the Flag of South Carolina.

Mrs. Read introduced the guest speaker, Miss Taylor Atkinson, Assistant Director of the Union County Carnegie Library, who presented an informative and educational report regarding the renovations and construction currently in progress at the library.

Miss Atkinson described some of the changes being made beginning with the dome and roof. The top of the dome ceiling has been repaired and the windows of the dome are being replaced with stained glass with accurate colors that were used when the library was built. The dome ceiling made of tin has been patched and original colors such as rustable mint green, harvest gold, sea salt, and jogging path are a few of the original colors.

The architect, Donnie Love, intends to return the original part of the library, the main floor, to look the way it did when the library was opened. Conference rooms will be below the original library.

Miss Atkinson’s descriptions of the improvements of the library were things we were all interested in and enjoyed learning about. We can’t wait to see the changes and improvements when the Union County Carnegie Library reopens on September 8.

The next meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter will be Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_NSDAR.jpg

Members hear about improvements to library