WHS Hall of Fame inductees announced

WHITMIRE — They excelled in baseball and softball, basketball and track, and, of course, football, and their prowess in those sports and the honors they achieved playing them have won them a place in the Whitmire High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Whitmire High School Wolverines will face the Ridge Spring-Monetta High School Trojans during this Friday’s home game.

During halftime, a ceremony will be held formally inducting three former athletes into the Whitmire High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2018 Hall of Fame inductees are:

Heather Arnold McMillan of El Cajon, CA is a 2001 graduate of Whitmire High School. She received a BS in Mathematics from Newberry College and was a member of the women’s softball team. She also received a Masters of Sports Science in Sports Management from the United States Sports Academy. Heather is presently employed with the Sweetwater Union High School District in Chula Vista, CA.

While in high school, Heather was a member of the softball team for four years and basketball team for two years. She was All-Region in softball for the 1999-2000 and 2000-2001 seasons. She also earned All-State honors for the 2000-2001 season. During the 2000-2001 softball season she also had the highest batting average and was named Team MVP. Additionally, she was Salutatorian of the 2001 Graduating Class.

Heather is an active member of the Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church in La Mesa, CA. She is the daughter of Faith and Robert Long of Whitmire, SC.

Casey Laymon of Rock Hill, SC is a 1991 graduate of Whitmire High School. He attended South Carolina State University and is owner of KC Construction, LLC. Casey also teaches and coaches at Rock Hill School and was an assistant on the 2002 and 2004 4A State Champion Football Teams.

While in high school, Casey was a member of the football team for three years, basketball team for two years, and baseball team for five years. His awards are as follows: All Conference in football, basketball, and baseball his Senior Year; MVP for basketball and baseball his Senior Year; Best Defensive Player for basketball his Senior Year. He also ranks third in school history for most interceptions in a game and third in school history for most catches in a game. He is ranked number one in school history for most receiving yards in a game with 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Casey is a member of Sims Chapel Baptist Church in Whitmire, but attends Central Church of God in Charlotte, NC. He has two children, Kacelyn and Cameron and is engaged to Tonya Cunningham. Casey is the son of Laura Mae Laymon of Whitmire.

Bruce Gregory of Chesapeake, VA is a 1966 graduate of Whitmire High School. He has an AAS in Business Management and an AS in Business Administration and graduated Magna cum Laude in 1980 from Tidewater College Portsmouth, VA. Bruce is presently retired, but has owned his own business as well as worked as VP at Corporate Headquarters in Norfolk, VA for William H. Swan and Sons who are International Maritime Purveyors and Suppliers.

While in high school, Bruce lettered in Football, Baseball, Basketball, and Track from 1962-1966. From his QB position, he led the 1965 football team to a 6-4 record and the Conference 3-A runner ups. He finished the season with nine touchdown passes. Additionally, he was Sr. Class President.

Bruce is married to Candice Gregory and has one daughter, Leslie Jean and one grandson, Evan. He is the son of David and Alma Gregory of Whitmire.

Will be inducted during Friday’s home game