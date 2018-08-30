PC holds groundbreaking ceremony

Photo courtesy of Presbyterian College Shovels, hard hats, and ribbons stand ready for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new 144-bed student residence hall at Presbyterian College. The ceremony was held on August 21. The new residence is scheduled to be completed next fall. Photo courtesy of Presbyterian College Shovels, hard hats, and ribbons stand ready for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new 144-bed student residence hall at Presbyterian College. The ceremony was held on August 21. The new residence is scheduled to be completed next fall.

CLINTON — Presbyterian College hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new housing that will soon be built on the college campus. The event took place adjacent to the site of the new housing, in the Georgia Hall parking lot near Springs Student Center, on Tuesday, August 21.

“Last fall we rolled out a new strategic plan, The Promise of PC, which is focused on our students,” PC President Bob Staton said. “A key component of that plan was creating a strong and active core campus. Neville Hall was a step, and today we take another very important step to strengthen the core and meeting the needs and expectations of students.

“Today we are taking action to deliver by next fall a key promise of our strategic plan.”

Construction on the 144-bed residence hall hasn’t begun, but work has already begun clearing and leveling the site of the new housing. The residence hall is scheduled to be completed by next fall.

PC students, faculty and staff members, and friends of the College joined elected officials and those working directly with the construction. President Staton recognized these individuals in addition to the College’s financial partners, the USDA and Synovus.

Zoe Montague ‘20, the president of PC’s junior class, offered the student perspective on the new housing.

“The younger generation is demanding more out of universities and colleges, especially when it comes to living spaces,” Montague said. “PC will be able to satisfy this demand with our new and renovated spaces, starting today with the construction of this new student housing.”

Montague and the junior class will be the first students to live in the new housing. Debbie Turbeville, a representative with USDA Rural Development, spoke about the partnership with PC during the event.

“Rural communities need a forward-focused agency that can assist local leaders with new and fresh solutions,” Turbeville said. “As part of our mission, we strive to expand our infrastructure and increase our partnerships with innovative measures across rural America, which is what we have here today.”

E. G. Lassiter, chairman of the Presbyterian College Board of Trustees, also spoke about the new residence hall.

“It is an exciting day to see faculty, staff, students and the surrounding community come together to celebrate the groundbreaking of our new upperclassman residential living space,” Lassiter said. “This new housing will make a difference to the PC family and in the lives of our students for years to come.”

Photo courtesy of Presbyterian College Presbyterian College officials and other dignitaries ceremonially break ground for the campus' new residence hall during the August 21 groundbreaking ceremony.

