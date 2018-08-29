Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times The 10 Commandments aren’t called commandments for nothing. When God handed them down to Moses at Mt. Sinai, He didn’t say things like “It would be a good idea not to commit murder” or “You probably shouldn’t commit adultery, it’s just not nice” or “Would you please not have any other gods before me.” God didn’t make suggestions or recommendations or proposals that you could or could not accept at your leisure. No, God said “Thou shalt…” or “Thou shalt not…” In other words, these were commands that were to be obeyed and because they were commands if they were not obeyed the consequences would be severe. On the other hand, if obeyed, the blessings and rewards would be enormous as is demonstrated throughout the remainder of the Old Testament. When the Israelites obeyed God’s commands, they were blessed by Him with a land of their own, prosperity, and safety from their enemies. When they didn’t, their enemies prevailed and they lost their land, their wealth, and their freedom, regaining them only when they were once again obedient to God. That’s a lesson that we today, both as individuals and as a nation, would do well to remember.

Read Luke 6:43-49

Jesus said, “Each tree is recognized by its own fruits.”

— Luke 6:44 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to take every opportunity to share with others the fruits of our relationship with you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What “fruit” do I want others to see in me today?

