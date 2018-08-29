Renewing the Highway 18 rivalry

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket T.T. Kershaw breaks a run against AC Flora during last Friday’s game which saw Union County High School score its first win of the season. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket T.T. Kershaw breaks a run against AC Flora during last Friday’s game which saw Union County High School score its first win of the season. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Jordan Kershaw takes the snap behind the Union County High School offensive line in last Friday’s game against AC Flora. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Jordan Kershaw takes the snap behind the Union County High School offensive line in last Friday’s game against AC Flora. Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Yellow Jacket defense pursues the AC Flora quarterback during last Friday’s game at Union County Stadium. Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Yellow Jacket defense pursues the AC Flora quarterback during last Friday’s game at Union County Stadium.

UNION COUNTY — The Yellow Jackets got their first win of the season last Friday night as they defeated AC Flora 35-14 at Union County Stadium. Union County is now 1-1 on the season. The Jackets will be at home Friday Night to renew the Highway 18 rivalry with Gaffney.

Last Friday the Jackets were without quarterback Kesean Glover, so they went to backup quarterback Jordan Kershaw. With the backup quarterback in the game Offensive Coordinator Bryan Robinson had to alter the game plan to better fit Kershaw’s style. The Jackets went from their usually spread offense into a double tight-end look more conducive to the run. The change worked out beautifully. After the Jackets struggled to find any offense in the first quarter the rushing game exploded and the Union County ended up with 490 yards on the ground.

T.T. Kershaw led the Jackets rushing the football with 189 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jordan Kershaw rushed for 174 and a touchdown, and Ke’Avis Savage also added 119 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown for Union County. The Jackets offensive line did a great job opening running lanes for the backs and although the Jackets didn’t complete a pass the rushing game was enough to seal their first win.

This week the Jackets will have to be able to run as well as throw the football to beat a very good Gaffney (1-0) team. Last week Gaffney beat Greenwood 28-7. More impressive than the score is the fact that the Gaffney defense allowed NEGATIVE yardage on defense. You read that right, Gaffney kept Greenwood in negative yardage all night long. Gaffney teams for years have been built on solid defense. This team is apparently no different. Tons of talent on the defensive side and a lot of team speed. In fact, this Gaffney team may be one of the fastest teams we have seen in a while. Kelvin Kirby is Gaffney’s junior running back and his name is one you will probably hear called a lot Friday night by Dean Gregory, if you are at Union County Stadium. Kirby is good.

The Jackets will need to come out and try to establish a running game early. This is probably one of the best defense lines Union County will see this year. If the Jackets are unable to get the ground game going then it will be a long night for the Yellow Jackets. This Gaffney defense will be a challenge. Tons off juniors and seniors starting. One place that Gaffney is not experienced is at the quarterback position. So look for the Indians to lean heavily on Kirby and the running game Friday Night.

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

