Being blessed by being a blessing

UNION — A give away of free school supplies to needy families by a local business was a success that brought home to one the owners of the busy the greatness of the need of those families and how much of a blessing it can be to help others.

Located at 223 North Duncan Bypass, Union, near Gene’s Fine Foods, Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring is owned and operated by Ms. Pooh and Jacoby Haywood. The salon, which opened last week, is a dream come true for the owners who decided to give something back to the community. To do that, they Ms. Pooh and Haywood decided to give away free school supplies to families — especially single parent ones — who were unable to provide their children with them. They collected two pallets full of school supplies and gave them away at the salon this past Sunday.

In a statement released earlier this week, Ms. Pooh announced that “Sunday was such a success. We gave away school supplies to over 40 kids in our community and I still have more supplies. Anyone is still welcome to stop by Envy Me this Saturday at 10 a.m. if they need more supplies.”

Ms. Pooh said the struggles of some families to provide for their children was brought home to her by a woman who came to Sunday’s give away to obtain school supplies for her grandchildren.

“One grandmother came up to me and explained how much of a blessing this was to her,” Ms. Pooh said. “She’s raising her four grandchildren alone and really needed these supplies. She said she looked all over Union and couldn’t find a protractor, luckily I had a box full.”

Blessed with the opportunity to achieve their dream of opening their salon, Ms. Pooh and Haywood sought in return to be a blessing to the community by helping the neediest of its families meet the needs of their children and grandchildren. Ms. Pooh said the grandmother’s story brought home to her the importance of being able to be a blessing to others and that by being a blessing you are also blessed.

“It was my pleasure to be able to give back to the community that has always supported me,” Ms. Pooh said. “Knowing I helped was one of the best feelings in the world.”

Besides providing free school supplies, Ms. Pooh said she and Ryan Monique, Envy Me’s cosmetologist, did two giveaways. The winners of the give away were:

• Tierrany Jeter who won the Pretty Little Princess contest and received free wash and style by Monique; a free pedicure and manicure by Ms.Pooh; free school supplies and a free book bag; and a free Shoe Show and Citi Trends gift card.

• LJ Bates won the Handsome Little Prince contest and received a free haircut by Terrance “TJ” Booker, owner of TJ’s Barbershop; a free book bag with school supplies; and a free Big Air gift card.

Envy Me Nails and Body Contouring provides manicures, pedicures, waxing, body contouring, and weight loss supplements as well as cosmetology services provided by Monique.

For more information about the free school supplies and about the services provided by Envy Me Nails and Body Contouring call 864-762-1637. You can make an appointment, but the salon also takes walk-ins.

Envy Me Nails and Body Contouring is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Salon school supplies give away a success

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

