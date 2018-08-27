Area residents graduate from Clemson

CLEMSON — Four Union County area residents graduated from Clemson University on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 with the following degrees:

• Lauren Alaina White of Enoree, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Jordan Taylor Burnett of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

• Colby Ryland English of Whitmire, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.

• Sakina Leighann Lawson of Whitmire, who graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

They were among more than 1,000 graduates at the summer 2018 graduation ceremony at Littlejohn Coliseum.

