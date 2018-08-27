Wiggins spent four weeks in Spain

GREENVILLE — Timothy Wiggins, a Business Administration major, participated this summer in the Spanish Study Abroad Program hosted by Bob Jones University (BJU) May 21-June 21.

Wiggins, a resident of Pauline, along with 16 other BJU students, participated in a homestay experience with local families in Elda and Petrer, Spain. Students also toured towns and cities throughout Spain including Elda, Petrer, Monovar, Alicante, Valencia, Madrid, Toledo, and El Escorial.

During their four weeks in Spain, the students took two classes, one in Spanish culture and one in advanced Spanish communication. They participated in local festivals such as Elda’s Moros y Cristianos (Moors and Christians), a festival commemorating the Reconquest of Spain from the Moors, allowing the students to see firsthand the importance of history in the Spanish culture. They were also actively involved in a local church ministry throughout their time in the country.

“The BJU Study Abroad to Spain is an excellent opportunity for students to learn more about the Spanish language and culture, grow in their love for God and other people, and gain valuable intercultural competence which will make them more effective leaders,” says Dr. Amos Kasperek, Program Coordinator for the Spanish and Spanish education programs at BJU.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, and business.

BJU has nearly 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Bob-Jones-University.jpg

As part of BJU’s Spanish Study Abroad Program