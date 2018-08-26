Label Shopper to open store in Union

Charles Warner | The Union Times The old Western Auto store building in the Union Square Shopping Center will soon be the home of the first Label Shopper store in South Carolina. Charles Warner | The Union Times The old Western Auto store building in the Union Square Shopping Center will soon be the home of the first Label Shopper store in South Carolina.

UNION — A company that specializes in the sale of high quality clothes and accessories at dramatically reduced prices will open its first South Carolina store in Union.

A statement issued Wednesday the Union County Chamber of Commerce states that “Label Shopper announces that it will open its first South Carolina store in Union, SC in the Union Square Shopping Center. The approximately 24,000 square-foot store will offer men’s, women’s, and junior clothes as well as accessories and shoes. The company plans to have the store operational in October 2018. They are expected to hire ten employees.

The new Label Shopper store will be located in the old Western Auto building.

The press release states that Label Shopper “is a sister company to Peter Harris Clothes. They buy and sell the highest quality clothing and accessories. The exact same fashions found in specialty and department stores for up to 70% off their original retail price.

According to its website (https://www.labelshopper.com) “Peter Harris Clothes was founded in 1970 by Peter Elitzer. While still in college, Peter searched the market for incredible off-price buys of top designer and brand name clothes and sold them out of a truck on the college campus as ‘Pete the Peddler.’ Continuing with that same commitment to quality and value, Peter Elitzer opened the very first Peter Harris Clothes store in 1970 in the town of Latham. Peter then expanded even further by creating our sister store, Label Shopper.”

The website states that “Peter Harris Clothes and Label Shopper buyers are professional ‘Label Shoppers.’ We know quality, the brands and fashion collections everyone from misses and juniors to men all love. Our retail buyers are always on the hunt for amazing buys of the latest styles from those designers and brand name fashions, keeping up with current trends. Peter Harris/Label Shopper buys and sells the highest quality clothing and accessories — the exact same fashions you find in specialty and department stores — but at Peter Harris and Label Shopper, we sell them for up to 70% off their original retail price. Each week, Peter Harris and Label Shopper stores get shipments of new arrivals of the latest fashion collections, the “treasures” you’re looking for.

It further states that “today, Peter Harris Clothes and Label Shopper has grown its footprint in the Northeast and Midwest as the premier discount label store. With trends and fashion constantly changing, there’s no need to pay the original retail price on your favorite items.”

With the opening of the Label Shopper store in Union, that footprint is expanding into South Carolina.

“We are very pleased to be opening soon and to become part of the Union, SC community,” Peter Harris Representative Judy Piurowski said in announcing the new store. “We look forward to many years of serving the community with brand name apparel and accessories for our missy, junior, plus and men’s customers. Our buyers scour the New York and West Coast markets to bring you the best deals on designer clothes and casual wear. You’ll want to shop us often to find those best treasures.”

The announcement of the new store was welcomed by local officials who praised Label Shopper for its decision to locate in Union and for the positive impact it will have on Union County.

“We are very excited that Label Shopper has decided to locate in our community,” Union County Supervisor Frank Hart said. “This new business will support our efforts to improve the quality of life for the people of our county and provide another local option for people to purchase the items they are looking for.”

Union County Chamber of Commerce Director Jami D. Trammell said that “we are delighted that Label Shopper has selected Union County to be the home of their first South Carolina store. We look forward to having such a unique shopping experience here in our community for years and years to come. Welcome to Union County!”

