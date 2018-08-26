Main Street bank branch closed

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Main Street branch of South State Bank has been closed since the end of July due to problems with its roof. Its operations and much of its personnel have been transferred to South State’s Duncan Bypass branch. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Main Street branch of South State Bank has been closed since the end of July due to problems with its roof. Its operations and much of its personnel have been transferred to South State’s Duncan Bypass branch.

UNION — Problems with its roof that would have prevented it from being able to serve its customers for a lengthy period of time led South State Bank to close its Main Street branch in downtown Union.

Located at 203 West Main Street, Union, the Main Street building was one of two facilities owned and operated by South State Bank in Union County. In 2017, South State acquired Park Sterling Bank which at the time owned the Main Street building and formally converted over into a South State facility in April of this year. The Main Street branch helped serve South State’s customers in Union County until shortly before the end of July, its last day of full operations being Wednesday, July 25.

Since that time the Main Street branch has been closed and its operations shifted to the South State Duncan Bypass branch at 502 North Duncan Bypass, Union.

When contacted about the closing of the Main Street branch by The Union Times, South State Bank Director of Public Relations Jackie Smith said it was closed due to problems with its roof.

“At the end of July we had to unexpectedly close our branch at 203 West Main Street, Union, due to an unforeseen maintenance issue,” Smith said Friday. “It was related to the roof. There were some pretty extensive repairs that had to be made. Those repairs would have prevented us from serving our customers at the Main Street branch for an extended period of time. So as a result and after careful consideration South State decided to close the Main Street branch.”

Smith said that the Main Street branch’s operations were consolidated into the Duncan Bypass branch and the majority of its staff transferred there.

“We’re fortunate to have the ability to serve our customers at the Duncan Bypass branch just two miles away,” Smith said. “We’ve worked hard to redeploy as many employees from the Main Street branch as possible. There were seven employees effected and four have been redeployed. The other three were offered severance. Additionally, there were five support employees who worked at Union Main and alternative work arrangements have been made for them.”

The Main Street branch building has now been vacant for a month and Smith said that a determination has yet to be made on its future.

“We’re still considering what will happen next,” Smith said. “Our facilities team are assessing what to do next with that facility.”

The South State Bank branch at 502 North Duncan Bypass, Union, is open Monday-Friday with lobby and drive-thru operations during the following hours on the following days:

• Lobby Hours

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Friday.

• Drive Thru Hours

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Friday.

For more information about the Duncan Bypass branch of South State Bank and the services it provides call 864-429-1890.

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

