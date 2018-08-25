Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times It has been observed that telling the truth, no matter how difficult or painful it may be, is better than lying, because, first, you have to be able to repeat the lie without single mistake to avoid revealing it’s a lie, a process that often involves telling more lies on top of the first one and keeping them straight as well. Secondly, people may not like the truth you tell, but they will like it even less when they learn — as they will — that you’ve lied to them, and thus never fully trust you again. The truth on the other hand is simple and needs no embellishment and no dissembling the way a lie does and, furthermore, telling the truth, again no matter painful or difficult it is, wins you the trust of those you are telling it to, something more precious than all the temporary advantage a lie might bring you. So do what’s right no matter how painful it is because in the end it is far less painful than the consequences of lying and being caught lying.

Read Mark 1:16-20

We have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us.

— 2 Corinthians 4:7 (NIV)

PRAYER: Open our ears and hearts, dear Christ, to hear your call to us each day. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Jesus calls all people to follow him — no resume′ required.

Charles Warner | The Union Times

