Playing for the love of the game

UNION COUNTY — September is just around the corner and with it the start of two months of great baseball action courtesy of the Miracle League of Union County.

Beginning Sept. 10 and running through the end of October, the Miracle League of Union County will play a series of 28 scheduled games at the MLUC ball field at the Timken Sports Complex. Those who attend the games will get to see the players and the buddies who encourage and assist them take to the field for games in which everyone gets to play, pitch, bat, and make their way around the bases and into home plate and have a great time in the process.

In the Miracle League, games are played for the love of the game and the joy it brings to the members of the teams, their buddies, and their fans in the bleachers who cheer them on. So if you love baseball and love watching it played for the love of the game then you’ll want to be at each and everyone of the following games over the next two months.

Monday, Sept. 10

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Fantastics

Tuesday, Sept. 11

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers

7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

Monday, Sept. 17

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction vs. Fantastics

Tuesday, Sept. 18

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers

7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. Buffalo Pawn

Monday, Sept. 24

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

Tuesday, Sept. 25

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers

7 p.m. — Fantastics vs. Bobcats

Monday, Oct. 1

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Fantastics

Tuesday, Oct. 2

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers

7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. kendall Austin Roofing & Constructions

Monday, Oct. 8

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction vs. Fantastics

Tuesday, Oct. 9

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers

7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. Buffalo Pawn

Monday, Oct. 15

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

Tuesday, Oct. 16

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors v. Calvert & Tuckers

7 p.m. — Fantastics vs. Bobcats

Monday, Oct. 22

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Fantastics

Tuesday, Oct. 23

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers

7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Constructions

Monday, Oct. 29

6 p.m. — Make Up Games (To be announced.)

Tuesday, Oct. 30

6 p.m. — Make Up Games (To be announced.)

Miracle League baseball begins Sept. 10

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

