Tournament to benefit scholarships

GREENWOOD — The first annual Logan Lusk Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 21 at the Rock Golf Club & Resort (formerly known as The Rock at Jocassee) in Pickens.

Named for Pickens native and Lander University student James Logan Lusk, who lost his life in a single car accident earlier this year. The golf tournament will benefit the Logan Lusk Angel Memorial Science Scholarship and Logan Lusk Angel Memorial General Funded Scholarship, both established by Logan’s parents, Angela and Jimmy Lusk.

Check-in for the Captain’s Choice tournament, which is limited to 80 players, will be at 12:00 p.m., and the tee off is scheduled for 1 p.m. Entrance fees are $100 per person; $400 for a team of four. Proceeds will benefit both Lusk scholarships.

To pre-register, call 864-553-0185 or 864-901-7693.

“Logan had so much talent. Beyond shining in the classroom, he was also a gifted athlete,” explained his mother, Angela. “In addition to playing football and baseball, he was the fourth best team golf player for Pickens High School.”

Beginning with the 2018 academic year, the scholarships will be awarded to one Lander science major student and one general major student who can demonstrate the same passion and commitment to leadership exhibited by Logan in the areas of academics, community service and extracurricular activities.

At the time of his accident, Logan was a sophomore chemistry major who excelled in the classroom while also serving as an orientation leader and student assistant in the university’s Office of Enrollment Management. An avid outdoorsman, Logan was a pre-med student planning to become an orthopedic surgeon.

A student-led memorial service was held on-campus days after Logan’s passing. The service included the release of balloons inscribed with the message, “You are loved, missed and remembered.” A Calloway Crabapple tree was later planted in front of the Physical Science Building on campus, a favorite location of Logan’s, where he would spend time studying and researching.

Established in memory of James Lusk