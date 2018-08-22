Charles Warner | The Union Times Hannah Powell rehearses one of the pieces of classical music and traditional hymns she will be performing together with Kathleen Read during a recital at Union Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Hannah Powell rehearses one of the pieces of classical music and traditional hymns she will be performing together with Kathleen Read during a recital at Union Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Kathleen Read rehearses one of the pieces of classical music and traditional hymns she will be performing with Hannah Powell during a recital at Union Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. this Thursday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Kathleen Read rehearses one of the pieces of classical music and traditional hymns she will be performing with Hannah Powell during a recital at Union Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. this Thursday.

Piano And Organ Recital

A recital that will combine classical music and traditional hymns performed on the piano and the organ will be presented this Thursday at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Union Presbyterian Church.

Hannah Powell, a second year Master’s Degree Student at Converse College who also serves as the church’s pianist and organist, will perform during the recital. She will play the piano during the recital and will be joined in three duets by Kathleen Read who will play the organ.

The following pieces of classical music and traditional hymns will be performed, both separately and in combination:

• Toccata in G minor, 468 by Johann Pachelbel.

• Fairest Lord Jesus, arranged by Linda McKechnie, performed by Kathleen Read on organ and Hannah Powell on piano.

• Sonata no. 31 in A-flat major, op. 110 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

I. Moderato cantabile molto espressivo

II. Allegro molto

III. Adagio ma non troppoâ€”Allegro ma non troppo

• Toccata in G major, P. 456 by Johann Pachelbel.

• When I Survey the Wondrous Cross arranged by Linda McKechnie, performed by Kathleen Read on organ and Hannah Powell on piano.

• Rhapsody in B minor, op. 79 no. 1 by Johannes Brahms.

• Be Thou My Vision arranged by Linda McKechnie, performed by Kathleen Read on organ, and Hannah Powell on piano.

• How Great Thou Art by George Beverly Shea, performed by Michael Stevens.

The recital will conclude with comments and Benediction presented by Rev. Lee Mosley.

All in the community and surrounding areas are invited to come to the free recital at the Union Presbyterian Church, 101 West South Street, Union. It promises to be an unforgettable experience.

History Of Medicine At USC-Union

Dr. Allan Charles of USC-Union will be offering his History of Medicine course (HIST 451) this fall with the first class beginning Thursday, Aug. 23 at 2:30 p.m. in USCU’s Central Building (library building) Room 208.

Registration is at the Admission’s Office on the second floor of the same building. South Carolina residents over the age of 60 do not have to pay any tuition to take this or any other course at a state college or university.

In this course students will learn about ancient medical practices as well as the evolution of modern Western medicine and various alternative medical traditions. During the course students will pick up “doctor-speak/medicalese,” and will be better able to converse with their own doctors.

It has been said that about 10% of patients are misdiagnosed, but if people know about the history and practice of medicine, they will be better able to communicate their problems and help in figuring out possible treatments.

Congressional App Challenge

US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman is hosting a Congressional App Challenge (CAC), an app competition for students in middle and high school.

The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.).

Students are encouraged to register online by Monday, Sept. 10 before submitting their app by Monday, Oct. 15. The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

In announcing the CAC, Norman urged students of all skill levels to participate, to learn how to create their own apps. Winners will be selected by panels of judges, drawn from the local community, and honored by the Congressman. Their apps are eligible to be featured on a display in the U.S. Capitol building, on house.gov, and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

The CAC was created because Congress recognized that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts. By some estimates, the U.S. may be short by many as a million programmers by 2020. These are high-paying, high-demand jobs. To maintain American competitiveness, it’s crucial that the United States invests in our youth now, and helps them acquire these valuable skills. The CAC encourages students to pursue those skills and recognizes them for their efforts.

In addition, the CAC recognizes the racial, gendered, and other disparities in the tech sector and will therefore also focus on inclusivity and making the Challenge as accessible as possible to people from all backgrounds. Deliberate efforts will be made to include students from all backgrounds, including those traditionally underrepresented in tech.

The Internet Education Foundation will be serving as the operational sponsor of the CAC.

For further information about the Congressional App Challenge, please visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

August At The UCAC

This is what’s happening at the Union County Arts Council in August.

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artist join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, Aug. 24 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

Todd Baxter Exhibit — Mr. Baxter is a graduate from the Art Institute of Pittsburg. For four decades his main focus was in the world of advertising, but after raising his family he decided to turn his attention to his passion for fine art. Our gallery is filled with 30 pieces of artwork that range from colored pencil to oil.

The exhibit is Monday, Aug. 6-Thursday, Sept. 20.

A reception for the artist and his work will be held Thursday, Aug. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Revival

Woodson Chapel Baptist Church will hold Revival Services Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Rev. Tonnie Collins, Pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Cross Keys, Union, will be the Revivalist. come out and listen to the Word of God.

Rev. Robert E. Collins, Pastor.

Revival

Bethesda Baptist Church will hold Revival Services Wednesday, Aug. 22. at 6:45 p.m.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor of Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will deliver the message.

Revival

Women’s Day Celebration

Corinth Baptist Church will hold its Women’s Day Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 25-Sunday, Aug. 26

On Saturday, Aug. 25, there will be a forum panel for women and a forum panel for men.

The members of the women’s panel will be Minister MeKesha Watson, Minister Catrina Posey of Shady Grove, Minister Delia Hill, Mrs. Marilyn Mason and others.

The men’s panel will include Rev. J.A. Calhoun and others.

The forums will begin at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow the question and answer period.

A donation of $10 is requested.

On Sunday, Aug. 26 Minister Angela Jackson of Cornerstone Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.

Service will begin at 10 a.m. during morning worship.

Corinth Baptist Church is located at 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

Mrs. Rubye Calhoun, Mrs. Angela Talley Robinson, Mrs. Roslyn Ferguson, and Mrs. Harriett White are chairpersons.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Family Reunion

The Descendants of Levi and Lillie Estes Bobo will have a Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. at the Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Bring a well-filled basket and tea.

Paper products and utensils will be furnished.

Homecoming And Revival

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will have Homecoming and Revival Sunday, Aug. 26-Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Homecoming will be Sunday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m.

The Rev. Robert McGowens, Sr., Pastor of of Greater Galilee Baptist of Charlotte, NC, will bring the message.

Revival will be Monday, Aug. 27-Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 6:45 p.m. each evening.

The Rev. Dr. Isaac Holt, Pastor of Royal Baptist Church, North Charleston, will bring the message.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Benefit For Paula Ann Sprouse

A Benefit for Paula Ann Sprouse will be held Sunday, Aug. 26 at noon at Bailey’s Grille beside Denton’s Gas on Hwy. #9 and after you pass the Lockhart One Stop (formerly known as the Hot Spot).

On the menu will be Turkey/Dressing, Gravy,Green Beans, Corn, Macaroni Pie, Deviled Eggs, Rolls, Dessert, Tea. Cost is $10 a plate.

This benefit will help Paula pay hospital bills and other expenses.

Democratic Party Meets

The Union County Democratic Party will meet Monday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. in the City of Union Municipal Building at 101 Sharpe Avenue.

The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, Chair.

Senior Citizens Cover Dish Meal

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall at 6 p.m. having a covered dish meal.

Jamie and Cheyenne Puckett Will be singing.

‘The Bee Movie” At UCBA Meeting

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

We will view “The Bee Movie” by Barry Bee Benson.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Union County Camp Meeting 2018

The Union County Camp Meeting 2018 will be held at the Union County Stadium Sunday, Sept. 9-Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The Sunday service will be held at 6 and the weeknight services at 7 p.m.

The theme of the Camp Meeting is “Come Together.”

Dr. Hank Williams will be the evangelist.

Ivey Family Reunion

Descendents of Byrd & Etta Smith Ivey will hold their annual Family Reunion at the Tabernacle Baptist Church Fellowship Hall beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9.

Please bring a well filled picnic basket. Paper goods will be furnished.

One Day Trip To Harrah’s

Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Gang Relay for Life Team presents a One Day Trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, Sept. 15.

1st pick up 7 a.m. at the Jonesville Municipal Building; 2nd pick up at 7:30 a.m. at Old Walmart Parking Lot in Union.

Come join us for a fun filled day of enjoyment.

If interested feel free to contact Betsy at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171.

‘It’s All About Santuck’

The Union County Historical Society will meet at the Union County Museum on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.

Mrs. Bonnie Lawrence will be the guest speaker.

Mrs. Lawrence was born in Santuck. She and her husband, George, have been living in the Washington, D.C. area before finally settling back in Santuck in 2002. For the past several years the two of them have been working on a video presentation on the history of Santuck.

Mrs. Lawrence will be presenting excerpts from “It’s All About Santuck.” Using interviews, family stories, historic papers and photographs, the documentary tells the story of Santuck’s history from the settlement in 1750 to the present day.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Financial Stability Navigator sought

United Way of the Piedmont is expanding their financial stability work into Union County through the implementation of a Financial Stability Navigator.

Financial Stability Navigators are Americorps members who serve a year-long term through United Way of the Piedmont’s Americorps program. Americorps members serve in a number of roles throughout the community, helping nonprofits address issues around poverty. These Financial Stability Navigators are the boots on the ground for United Way’s financial stability work, helping connect individuals to resources and coaching them to meet their goals.

The addition of a Financial Stability Navigator in Union is the result of a partnership between United Way of the Piedmont and the Union County Carnegie Library. The library will host the new Navigator in addition to other local nonprofits in its South Street location in order to help people more easily access the services they need.

The goal of United Way’s Financial Stability work is to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. [Self-sufficiency is defined as the ability to make ends meet without public or private assistance.] This work is spearheaded by a the Financial Stability Task Force, a collaboration of nonprofits, businesses, government, and others focused on addressing barriers to self-sufficiency such as affordable housing, transportation, and financial literacy.

Due to the nature of the Financial Stability Navigator’s role, United Way is seeking a Union County resident who understands the unique needs and resources in the Union community. The Navigator is a part-time position with a paid living stipend. For more information or to apply please visit United Way’s Americorps website at www.uwpiedmont.org/Americorps​ or contact Dana Bertolino at ​[email protected]​ or 864-586-2285.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to ​connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. ​We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to ​thrive​.

Union Senior Center

Are you 60 and above….

Sick and tired of being alone….

Need someplace to go….

Things to do….

Lunch with friends, not by yourself….

Come join us at the Union Senior Center, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, Monday-Friday (or any days you choose) for:

• Bingo

• Exercise

• Interesting programs

• Hot lunch (for a donation)

Transportation provided to and from the Senior Center.

Call 1-800-662-8330.

Catwaba Area Agency on Aging, 2051 Ebenezer Road, Suite B, Rock Hill.

