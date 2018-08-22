Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times We make many choices in life, in fact we make them every day, but the most important choice we make, the choice that will have the greatest ramifications, is whether or not we will let God have His way in our lives or whether we will let Satan have his way. It is the one choice we truly make in life that determines all the other choices we make, a choice that determines whether we will be blessed and be a blessing or whether we will be cursed and be a curse. That’s the choice we are making when we choose between God and Satan, because to allow God to have His way in our lives is to live a life that is blessed by Him and we in turn become a blessing to others and a living witness to how God change lives for the better. To allow Satan to have his way in our lives is to live a life that is cursed and is a curse to others because it can help lead them astray as well. It is a choice that has eternal ramifications as choosing God’s way is the path to salvation while choosing Satan’s way is the path to damnation. It’s your choice, which one will you choose?

Jesus said, “Go and do likewise.”

— Luke 10:37 (NIV)

PRAYER: Loving and merciful God, give us strength and encouragement always to help those in need. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Whom is God calling me to help today?

