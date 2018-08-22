A smooth and phenomenal day

Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in the Buffalo Elementary School Computer Lab taught by Yvette Hopp were hard at work on the lab’s computers Monday morning during the first day of the 2018-2019 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in the Buffalo Elementary School Computer Lab taught by Yvette Hopp were hard at work on the lab’s computers Monday morning during the first day of the 2018-2019 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Assistant Principal Jennifer Deaton leads children arriving for the first day of the school Monday morning into the school as they get off the bus. Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Assistant Principal Jennifer Deaton leads children arriving for the first day of the school Monday morning into the school as they get off the bus. Charles Warner | The Union Times Mrs. Queen’s 1st grade class at Foster Park Elementary show just what good students they are by lining up single file in the hall Monday morning during the first day of school. Charles Warner | The Union Times Mrs. Queen’s 1st grade class at Foster Park Elementary show just what good students they are by lining up single file in the hall Monday morning during the first day of school. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Latricia Tucker’s 2nd grade class at Monarch Elementary School take part in an activity on the school playground during a PE class conducted by PE Teacher Bob Cheshier Monday morning on the first day of school. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Latricia Tucker’s 2nd grade class at Monarch Elementary School take part in an activity on the school playground during a PE class conducted by PE Teacher Bob Cheshier Monday morning on the first day of school. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Andrea Mata’s 3rd grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are ready for the start of class Monday morning on the first day of the 2018-2019 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Andrea Mata’s 3rd grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are ready for the start of class Monday morning on the first day of the 2018-2019 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially if it’s the first day of school, and that’s why these children are lined up in the cafeteria of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Monday morning. Charles Warner | The Union Times Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially if it’s the first day of school, and that’s why these children are lined up in the cafeteria of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Monday morning. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mrs. Wells’ 4th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School listen as she briefs them Monday morning during the first day of the new school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mrs. Wells’ 4th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School listen as she briefs them Monday morning during the first day of the new school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School Music Teacher Rodney Inman addresses students Monday morning on the first day of the 2018-2019 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School Music Teacher Rodney Inman addresses students Monday morning on the first day of the 2018-2019 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Buffalo Elementary School Teacher Eleanor Jackson addresses the students in her 4th grade class Monday morning during the first day of school. Charles Warner | The Union Times Buffalo Elementary School Teacher Eleanor Jackson addresses the students in her 4th grade class Monday morning during the first day of school.

UNION COUNTY — The first day of the 2018-2019 school year in the Union County School District was a day of excitement and enthusiasm as students and teachers eagerly returned to class to begin another year of learning.

Monday was the first day of the new school year and the schools of Union County opened their doors to elementary, middle, and high school students who entered classrooms ready to learn from teachers prepared to teach them.

Looking back on the first day of the 2018-2019 school year, school principals said the day was an overwhelming success.

“We had a wonderul day,” Jonevsille Elementary/Middle School Principal Kathy Taylor said Tuesday morning. “Everything went smooth. It seemed that everyone was happy to be back.”

Monarch Elementary School Principal Mickey Connolly attributed the success of the first day of school to the hard work of those involved in preparing for it.

“The hard work and preparation that was put in by parents, teachers and the school district helped lead us to a successful opening day of school,” Connolly said.

Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke described Monday at his school as being “phenomenal” with “a lot of excitement in the building with all the new staff and the returning staff, they just meshed as a team. Our theme this year is ‘Teams’ and we ran into several things during the day that they as a team made happen.”

Koepke said that “students were excited, they were going through processes and procedures for much of the day. We had tons of support from the district. Dr. Roach came by, Reggie Wicker was here.”

In addition to beginning on a postive note, Koepke said the day continued on a positive note and ended that way with the school achieving one of its most important goals.

“One of the great things was at the end of the day,” Koepke said. “We’ve been stressing safety and all our babies got home.”

Buffalo Elementary School Principal Stacey McAbee said that “everything went smoothly” Monday morning due to a combination of online registration the school district offered this year and the “Meet The Teacher Day” held at the school last week. She praised the parents of the students for their support and understanding of the procedures the school has put in place to ensure the safety of the students.

“All day long we had a great day,” McAbee said. “We asked the parents to please be patient with dismissal. Everything will speed up. Our top priority will be the safety of every child and we appreciate parents understanding of the procedures we have in place. We’re looking forward to a great year here at Buffalo.”

Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in the Buffalo Elementary School Computer Lab taught by Yvette Hopp were hard at work on the lab’s computers Monday morning during the first day of the 2018-2019 school year. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Computer-Lab-BES.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in the Buffalo Elementary School Computer Lab taught by Yvette Hopp were hard at work on the lab’s computers Monday morning during the first day of the 2018-2019 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Assistant Principal Jennifer Deaton leads children arriving for the first day of the school Monday morning into the school as they get off the bus. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Bus-JEMS.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Assistant Principal Jennifer Deaton leads children arriving for the first day of the school Monday morning into the school as they get off the bus. Charles Warner | The Union Times Mrs. Queen’s 1st grade class at Foster Park Elementary show just what good students they are by lining up single file in the hall Monday morning during the first day of school. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Lined-Up-FPES.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Mrs. Queen’s 1st grade class at Foster Park Elementary show just what good students they are by lining up single file in the hall Monday morning during the first day of school. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Latricia Tucker’s 2nd grade class at Monarch Elementary School take part in an activity on the school playground during a PE class conducted by PE Teacher Bob Cheshier Monday morning on the first day of school. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_PE-Class-MES.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Latricia Tucker’s 2nd grade class at Monarch Elementary School take part in an activity on the school playground during a PE class conducted by PE Teacher Bob Cheshier Monday morning on the first day of school. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Andrea Mata’s 3rd grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are ready for the start of class Monday morning on the first day of the 2018-2019 school year. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Mata-3rd-Grade.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Andrea Mata’s 3rd grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are ready for the start of class Monday morning on the first day of the 2018-2019 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially if it’s the first day of school, and that’s why these children are lined up in the cafeteria of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Monday morning. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Breakfast-JEMS.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially if it’s the first day of school, and that’s why these children are lined up in the cafeteria of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Monday morning. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mrs. Wells’ 4th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School listen as she briefs them Monday morning during the first day of the new school year. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Wells-4th-Grade.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mrs. Wells’ 4th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School listen as she briefs them Monday morning during the first day of the new school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School Music Teacher Rodney Inman addresses students Monday morning on the first day of the 2018-2019 school year. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Music-Teacher.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School Music Teacher Rodney Inman addresses students Monday morning on the first day of the 2018-2019 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Buffalo Elementary School Teacher Eleanor Jackson addresses the students in her 4th grade class Monday morning during the first day of school. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Eleanor-Jackson-4th-Grade-BES.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Buffalo Elementary School Teacher Eleanor Jackson addresses the students in her 4th grade class Monday morning during the first day of school. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mrs. Bates’ 1st grade class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School are ready to start their studies on the first day of the new school years Monday morning. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Mrs.-Bates-1st-Grade.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Mrs. Bates’ 1st grade class at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School are ready to start their studies on the first day of the new school years Monday morning. Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Phyllis Gibson’s 1st grade class at Foster Park Elementary School smile and wave at the camera as they begin their first day of the 2018-2019 school year Monday morning. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Phyllis-Gibson-1st-Grade.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The students in Phyllis Gibson’s 1st grade class at Foster Park Elementary School smile and wave at the camera as they begin their first day of the 2018-2019 school year Monday morning. Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School 5th grade Teacher Ginnie Ponder addresses her students as they label their school supplies for the new school year which began Monday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Ponder-Class.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School 5th grade Teacher Ginnie Ponder addresses her students as they label their school supplies for the new school year which began Monday.

New school year off to great start

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.