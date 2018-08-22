Beautiful day, beautiful festival

Charles Warner | The Union Times It was an afternoon of family friendly fun for the residents of the Carlisle Community who attended the Town of Carlisle’s 15th Annual “Back To School Festival” at the Carlisle Playground this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times It was an afternoon of family friendly fun for the residents of the Carlisle Community who attended the Town of Carlisle’s 15th Annual “Back To School Festival” at the Carlisle Playground this past Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times A festival just wouldn’t be a festival without food and the Town of Carlisle’s 15th Annual “Back To School Festival” had plenty of it including hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks, and cookies. Charles Warner | The Union Times A festival just wouldn’t be a festival without food and the Town of Carlisle’s 15th Annual “Back To School Festival” had plenty of it including hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks, and cookies. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Town of Carlisle’s 15th Annual “Back To School Festival” was held at the Carlisle Playground and so the children attending the festival made great use of the playground such as the merry-go-round these children are getting ready to take a spin on. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Town of Carlisle’s 15th Annual “Back To School Festival” was held at the Carlisle Playground and so the children attending the festival made great use of the playground such as the merry-go-round these children are getting ready to take a spin on.

CARLISLE — The weather was beautiful and so was the Town of Carlisle’s 15th Annual “Back To School Festival” thanks to blessings from above and the support of the community.

As it is has in previous years just before the start of the new school year, the Town of Carlisle held the Back To School Festival to provide the children of the Carlisle Community with school supplies and to provide them and their families with an afternoon of family friendly fun.

This year’s Back To School Festival was held this past Saturday at the Carlisle Playground at the intersection of Pinckney and Cambridge streets and Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn said it was a wonderful experience for all involved.

“It went very well,” Ferguson-Glenn said Monday. “The weather was good. We’d been worried about that because the weather forecast had predicted a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms, but God was good to us. The day was beautiful and the festival was beautiful.”

Like the festivals of the previous 14 years, Saturday’s festival featured fashion and talent shows; games and prizes for both children and adults; music presented by a DJ; horse rides; a bounce house; and plenty of food including hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks, and cookies. The swings, the merry-go-round, and other playground equipment at the park was also put to good use by the children in attendance.

In addition to providing lots of family friendly fun, the festival is the vehicle through which the town distributes book bags filled with school supplies to the children of the Carlisle Community.

The town received some help in this effort from Broad River Electric Charities which donated 70 book bags to Carlisle. The book bags donated to the town were among the 3,000 donated by the BREC to elementary students across the Upstate. Four local schools —Buffalo Elementary, Foster Park Elementary, Monarch Elementary, and Jonesville Elementary/Middle — received a total of 620 books from the BREC as well.

Ferguson-Glenn said that a total of 178 book bags were donated to the town, the majority of them coming from donors both from within the community and from outside.

Inside each book bag donated by the BREC was a spiral bound notebook and a pack of paper donated by the Dollar General Distribution Center in Jonesville.

The book bags distributed by the town include a variety of traditional school supplies such as notebook paper, book binders, pencils, and pens, the majority of which Ferguson-Glenn said were donated by donors from within the town, the surrounding community, and beyond. The supplies in the book bags are based on the grades the students receiving them will be attending.

Ferguson-Glenn said Monday that the town had so many book bags this year that it is continuing to distribute them even after the festival.

“We continue to distribute book bags today,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “We had some left.”

Fergson-Glenn said that, in addition to being blessed with good weather, the success and beauty of the festival was due to the support it has received.

“We want to thank all the organizations, churches and individuals that donated and made this such a success,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “The community came forward , came together and made this a success. It’s a wonderful thing to see people come together and provide for others in the community. I was well pleased with it.”

Anyone in the Carlisle Community who has a child who needs a book bag and school supplies should call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Carlisle 'Back To School Festival' a success

