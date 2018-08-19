An evening of musical splendor

Photo courtesy of Union Presbyterian Church Hannah Powell, Converse College student and church pianist-organist, will perform at Union Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Photo courtesy of Union Presbyterian Church Hannah Powell, Converse College student and church pianist-organist, will perform at Union Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

UNION — What could only be described as an evening of splendor will be experienced on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Union Presbyterian Church. The church will present Hannah Powell, a second year Master’s Degree Student at Converse College, in recital.

Ms. Powell, a Laurens native, has served as the church’s pianist and organist for more than a year now. She began her ministry at Union Presbyterian just as she was graduating with her Bachelor’s degree from Converse College in Spartanburg. The Union Presbyterian Church feels fortunate and blessed to have someone of Hannah’s talent and ability to be a part of the fellowship of the congregation. She fits perfectly into the mission of the church to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ through outreach programs that utilize various mediums.

Also performing will be Kathleen Reid who will be playing the organ during the piano-organ duets with Ms. Powell.

This recital is just one of the programs and activities that are anticipated by the congregation since the church has undergone some major changes. More than a year ago the congregation voted to with-draw from the Presbyterian Church USA and unite with ECO which is described as a Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians. The organization was determined to be a better reflection of the morals and values in the Union Community. Since the change there has been a greater commitment to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ in the community.

All in the community and surrounding areas are invited to come to the free recital at the Union Presbyterian Church, located at 100 West South Street, Union. It promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Photo courtesy of Union Presbyterian Church Hannah Powell, Converse College student and church pianist-organist, will perform at Union Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Hannah-Powell.jpg Photo courtesy of Union Presbyterian Church Hannah Powell, Converse College student and church pianist-organist, will perform at Union Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

At Union Presbyterian Church on Aug. 23