God can help you overcome dread

Rev. Cathleen Cathcart Rev. Cathleen Cathcart

Are you burdened with dread? Do you find yourself wishing time away because you just want to get certain things over with? Maybe you’re facing inventory at work, a doctor visit, jury duty, balancing the checkbook, or wishing you had never volunteered for that upcoming church event! We often find ourselves in an uneasy situation and just can’t wait until its over! The problem then becomes that we waste perfectly good time that could be spent enjoying each day to it’s fullest all because of dread. God does not want us to live like this, rather to trust in Him to bring us through each trying time we face.

In Deuteronomy 1:26-31 the Lord reminded the children of Israel of their rebellion because of fear and dread of facing the giants in Canaan. They were fearful and dreading the task before them and chose to continue living in the same state they were in instead of claiming what God had promised them. Verse 29 says, “Then I said unto you, Dread not, neither be afraid of them.” Now, their fear was certainly understandable, however, as God’s chosen people it was not justified. He had already promised them victory. They had seen with their very eyes the miraculous hand of God work on their behalf. And while victory eventually came, their dread cost them many years in the wilderness when the promised land was waiting.

God wants the same victory over trials for each of us today. Have you looked back to see what God has already brought you through? He doesn’t want us to live dreading things, He wants us to face life with courage knowing victory is ours. It boils down to this, we can’t display faith and courage without first facing our fear to overcome, and we can’t be overcomers without troubles to overcome! Just because we have to face struggles, doesn’t mean we’re losing a battle. Don’t dread the journey — keep your eyes on the finish line! God will fulfill His promises.

Let me encourage you today to live each day as it may be your last. Take all of the joy, laughter, and love that you can, leaving behind the fear and dread as you pass through this day. We don’t have to dread things in this life because Jesus has already won the victory for us. We are overcomers through Him. He supplies all that we need, but it is up to us to accept His Word and put it into action! Dreading something does not change that fact that we still have to face it… so we just as well tighten our belt, roll up our sleeves and get on with it! Don’t make victory wait on you!

I pray, “Lord, let me not forget Your love, provision, and blessings when I face a new challenge. You have always been there, and always will be. Let me face each day with courage and assurance. I will not dread, I will not fear. I choose to trust in You. Create in me the right attitude so I may face my fear victoriously and be an example to others of Your love and strength, in Jesus’ name, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen Cathcart https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Rev.-Cathcart-2.jpg Rev. Cathleen Cathcart

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.