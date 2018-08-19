Youth programs awarded $663,000

UNION COUNTY — Two programs provide educational and occupational training services to youth in Union County and surrounding counties are receiving a total of more than $660,000 in funding from the Upstate Workforce Board.

In a statement issued this week, Simone Mack-Orr, Workforce Engagement Coordinator for the Upstate Workforce Board, announced that the board is providing funding to the ACHIEVE (Academic Challenges Helping Individuals Expand Values and Education) program and the YouthStop™ program for 2018. Mack-Orr said ACHIEVE is receiving a $320,532 grant and YouthStop™ is receiving a $343,253.92 grant from the Upstate Workforce Board,

ACHIEVE

The ACHIEVE program is administered by the University of South Carolina Upstate. It is an educational and employment program that serves high school dropouts (ages 16-24) from Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union counties.

ACHIEVE is also open to high school graduates who are unemployed/underemployed and need basic skills improvement.

The program works with out-of-school youth by helping them work towards completing their education, finding employment and enhancing their self-esteem in order that they might become productive citizens.

YouthStop™

The YouthStop™ program is an educational and employment program administered by Spartanburg County School District 6 and is designed to assist students in obtaining a high school diploma and in making a successful transition to post-secondary education and/or the workforce. The program serves Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.

Selected students are eligible for a wide variety of academic and support services through participation in the All in Motion (AIM) for Success program model.

The Upstate Workforce Board builds and maintains a workforce development system that meets the needs of employers of Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union Counties. It is located at 145 North Church Street, Suite 504, Spartanburg. For more information about the Upstate Workforce Board and the services it provides call 864-596-2028.

By the Upstate Workforce Board