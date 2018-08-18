Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times What tempts you? Temptation comes in many forms, each seductive in its own way. Succumbing to them is easy and doing so often seems harmless, at least at first. Or, if not harmless, even in the beginning, appears to be easy to conceal. The truth, of course, is that succumbing to temptation is not harmless, something that sooner or later becomes very apparent. Nor can it be concealed, especially in the long run, and sometimes even in the short run, because the succumbing and the consequences of doing so are inevitably revealed, both in this world and in eternity. Temptation is powerful and everywhere, but God is even more powerful and is everywhere as well, offering those who turn to Him the support and strength they need to resist the allure of temptation. By placing our trust in God and letting Him take control of our lives we are better able to resist temptation and thus avoid the earthly and eternal consequences of succumbing to it. Temptation and its consequences are everywhere, but so is God and the blessings He gives to those who turn to Him and, with His help, reject temptation.

Read Luke 12:22-28

Can any of you by worrying add a single hour to your span of life?

— Luke 12:25 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear God, give us the courage to live in the moment and leave our worries to you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God’s love remains constant through each and every moment.

Charles Warner | The Union Times What tempts you? Temptation comes in many forms, each seductive in its own way. Succumbing to them is easy and doing so often seems harmless, at least at first. Or, if not harmless, even in the beginning, appears to be easy to conceal. The truth, of course, is that succumbing to temptation is not harmless, something that sooner or later becomes very apparent. Nor can it be concealed, especially in the long run, and sometimes even in the short run, because the succumbing and the consequences of doing so are inevitably revealed, both in this world and in eternity. Temptation is powerful and everywhere, but God is even more powerful and is everywhere as well, offering those who turn to Him the support and strength they need to resist the allure of temptation. By placing our trust in God and letting Him take control of our lives we are better able to resist temptation and thus avoid the earthly and eternal consequences of succumbing to it. Temptation and its consequences are everywhere, but so is God and the blessings He gives to those who turn to Him and, with His help, reject temptation.