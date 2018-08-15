Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times Faith in God is good for you, did you know that? Some years ago there was a study that found that people who have faith in God are actually healthier and happier than those who don’t. Sounds about right, doesn’t it? People who have faith in God the Father, who have accepted His Son Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, and who live lives guided by the Holy Spirit sent by Christ and in accordance with The Bible, the Holy and Living Word of God, are definitely spiritually healthier and happier than those who haven’t. They also live more moral and upright lives and are therefore less likely to suffer the self-inflicted wounds and maladies of a life ruled by sin. Furthermore, in times of crisis, both health-wise and others, they are able to face it better because they know God is with them through it all and will deliver them from it. So yes, faith in God, the True, Living, Holy, and only God does change everything and for the better. Charles Warner | The Union Times Faith in God is good for you, did you know that? Some years ago there was a study that found that people who have faith in God are actually healthier and happier than those who don’t. Sounds about right, doesn’t it? People who have faith in God the Father, who have accepted His Son Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, and who live lives guided by the Holy Spirit sent by Christ and in accordance with The Bible, the Holy and Living Word of God, are definitely spiritually healthier and happier than those who haven’t. They also live more moral and upright lives and are therefore less likely to suffer the self-inflicted wounds and maladies of a life ruled by sin. Furthermore, in times of crisis, both health-wise and others, they are able to face it better because they know God is with them through it all and will deliver them from it. So yes, faith in God, the True, Living, Holy, and only God does change everything and for the better.

Read 1 Chronicles 16:8-13

Seek the Lord and his strength, seek his presence continually.

— 1 Chronicles 16:11 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to remember that we can pray to you anytime, anywhere, and about anything. Thank you for always listening. As Jesus taught us, we pray, “Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one” (Matthew 6:19-13, NIV). Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Praying to God is a wonderful privilege.