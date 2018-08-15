Over 500 school supplies donated

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union Dollar Tree store collected more than 500 school supplies donated by customers to Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade® program which provides school supplies to the children of military families. Here Dollar Tree Store Manager Stacy Farr and SC National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Eddie Harris hold the poster touting the store’s achievement. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union Dollar Tree store collected more than 500 school supplies donated by customers to Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade® program which provides school supplies to the children of military families. Here Dollar Tree Store Manager Stacy Farr and SC National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Eddie Harris hold the poster touting the store’s achievement.

UNION — With the help of its generous customers the Union Dollar Tree store was able to collect more than 500 school supplies for the children of military families.

As they have for the past decade, Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Inc. joined forces this year to collect school supplies for military children through the national nonprofit’s Back-to-School Brigade®. Operation Homefront is distributing the supplies collected at Dollar Tree stores to military children at more than 60 Back-to-School Brigade® expos and numerous additional local community partner events across the United States through the end of this month.

The program is designed to help military families cope with the cost of providing their children with back to school supplies. A press release issued by Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Inc. about the program states that “in 2017, families spent $500 per student for school supplies on average, a significant increase from $488 per student in 2016. The Back-to-School Brigade®, which has distributed more than 300,000 backpacks since 2008, helps to alleviate some of these financial costs for military families by providing backpacks with a variety of needed supplies, including pens, pencils, paper, scissors, and binders.”

Persons interested in helping military families through the program could purchase school supplies at Dollar Trees stores and place them in bins at the end of the checkout lines in the stores. The Dollar Trees store would in turn collect the donated items and turn them over to military personnel who would then turn the school supplies over to Operation Homefront for distribution through the Back-to-School Brigade®.

The Dollar Tree store located in Audrey Plaza at 317 Buffal0-West Springs Highway, Union, did its part in the collection drive which ended Thursday, Aug. 9.

Store Manager Stacy Farr said that when asked by store staff to make a donation the customers responded with enthusiasm and generosity this year as they have in previous years.

“My cashiers, they asked our customers to donate an item to Operation Homefront,” Farr said Friday. “The customers were real excited with some giving 15 or 16 items at a time. It has went very well over the years. We’d just like to thank everybody that donated.”

Farr said that the donations placed in the bin at the end of the store’s checkout lines were collected every week by a representative from the Union National Guard Armory. Last week was the final week of the collection campaign and that week’s donations were collected by SC National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Eddie Harris.

Harris, who said he is assisting his son, James, an employee with the Youth Programs of the SC Military Department, in collecting donations at Dollar Tree stores, said the donated items will go to the children of enlisted personnel.

“It’s very helpful,” Harris said of the donations. “We will distribute this to E5’s and below for their children. We want to help them with their school supplies needs including pencils, notebooks, poster boards, crayons, basic school supplies. It’s a way to say ‘Thank you for serving.’”

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operates more than 14,000 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. Its stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit http://www.DollarTree.com.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive — not simply struggle to get by — in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

