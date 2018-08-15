Photo courtesy of Ms. Pooh Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring, 223 North Duncan Bypass, Union, will distribute free back to school supplies this Sunday beginning at noon. Photo courtesy of Ms. Pooh Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring, 223 North Duncan Bypass, Union, will distribute free back to school supplies this Sunday beginning at noon.

UNION — The owners of a new business say that since they’ve been blessed to be able to open their own business they want to be a blessing by distributing free back to school supplies this Sunday.

Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring is located at 223 North Duncan Bypass, Union, next to Gene’s Fine Foods and is owned and operated by Ms. Pooh and Jacoby Haywood. The salon opened this week, and Ms. Pooh said it is a dream come true for her and Haywood and so they wanted to give something back to the community. She said they chose to do that by giving away free back to school supplies because they understand that there are a number of families — especially single parent ones — in the community who are unable to provide their children with what they need to start school.

“We’re doing it mainly because we understand that there’s a lot of kids in the Union community that start with little or no supplies at all,” Ms. Pooh said Tuesday. “We understand that sometimes it is hard for a single parent family to get ready for back to school and get the kids what they need.”

While the goal of Sunday’s event is to help needy families provide their children with the supplies they need to start school, Ms. Pooh said she and Haywood are also doing it because they believe that when someone receives a blessing they must in turn be a blessing to others.

“God has blessed us to open up our dream business, and so we want to be a blessing to the community,” Ms. Pooh said.

Ms. Pooh said the giveaway, which will be held at the salon, will begin at noon Sunday and continue until the two pallets of school supplies have been given away. She said the school supplies to be given away include dividers, folders, pencils, rulers, scissors, and index cards.

Envy Me Nails and Body Contouring, which opened Tuesday, provides manicures, pedicures, waxing, body contouring, and weight loss supplements. Ms. Pooh said that next Tuesday, cosmetologist Ryan Monique will join the staff offering her services as well. She said that she and Monique sponsored the Pretty Little Princess Contest and also gave away five free haircuts to local children courtesy of TJ’s Barbershop on Lovers Lane.

For more information about Sunday’s giveaway and the services provided by Envy Me Nails and Body Contouring call 864-762-1637. You can make an appointment, but the salon also takes walk-ins.

Envy Me Nails and Body Contouring is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

