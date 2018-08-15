Ready to roll at a moment’s notice

Charles Warner | The Union Times Like the Public Safety officers who man them, the fire trucks of the Union Public Safety Department are ready to roll out at a moment’s notice to any and all emergency situations they are needed at. Whether it be a structure fire or a woods fire or an automobile accident or some other emergency where lifesaving skills and equipment and the people who possess them are needed, the fire trucks and personnel of the Union Public Safety Department are there to save the lives of those who need them most. Charles Warner | The Union Times Like the Public Safety officers who man them, the fire trucks of the Union Public Safety Department are ready to roll out at a moment’s notice to any and all emergency situations they are needed at. Whether it be a structure fire or a woods fire or an automobile accident or some other emergency where lifesaving skills and equipment and the people who possess them are needed, the fire trucks and personnel of the Union Public Safety Department are there to save the lives of those who need them most.

History Of Medicine At USC-Union

Dr. Allan Charles of USC-Union will be offering his History of Medicine course (HIST 451) this fall with the first class beginning Thursday, Aug. 23 at 2:30 p.m. in USCU’s Central Building (library building) Room 208.

Registration is at the Admission’s Office on the second floor of the same building. South Carolina residents over the age of 60 do not have to pay any tuition to take this or any other course at a state college or university.

In this course students will learn about ancient medical practices as well as the evolution of modern Western medicine and various alternative medical traditions. During the course students will pick up “doctor-speak/medicalese,” and will be better able to converse with their own doctors.

It has been said that about 10% of patients are misdiagnosed, but if people know about the history and practice of medicine, they will be better able to communicate their problems and help in figuring out possible treatments.

Congressional App Challenge

US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman is hosting a Congressional App Challenge (CAC), an app competition for students in middle and high school.

The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.).

Students are encouraged to register online by Monday, Sept. 10 before submitting their app by Monday, Oct. 15. The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

In announcing the CAC, Norman urged students of all skill levels to participate, to learn how to create their own apps. Winners will be selected by panels of judges, drawn from the local community, and honored by the Congressman. Their apps are eligible to be featured on a display in the U.S. Capitol building, on house.gov, and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

The CAC was created because Congress recognized that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts. By some estimates, the U.S. may be short by many as a million programmers by 2020. These are high-paying, high-demand jobs. To maintain American competitiveness, it’s crucial that the United States invests in our youth now, and helps them acquire these valuable skills. The CAC encourages students to pursue those skills and recognizes them for their efforts.

In addition, the CAC recognizes the racial, gendered, and other disparities in the tech sector and will therefore also focus on inclusivity and making the Challenge as accessible as possible to people from all backgrounds. Deliberate efforts will be made to include students from all backgrounds, including those traditionally underrepresented in tech.

The Internet Education Foundation will be serving as the operational sponsor of the CAC.

For further information about the Congressional App Challenge, please visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

Back To School Savings Tips And Tricks

1. Follow the list: Teachers regularly provide a list of required materials. Don’t stray from what is suggested, as extra items often go unused. Your child may plead for extra colored pencils that will end up untouched the entire year.

Prepare your child in advance for sticking to the list.

2. Double check the closet: It’s possible that some of the supplies you need are items you already have from the previous school year, and they are likely still in good condition. Check closets and drawers for binders, folders, and pencils that can be utilized this year. Every dollar saved counts!

3. Avoid big brands: Your child may want the trendiest product from the most prestigious brand, but that doesn’t always translate to best quality. Well-known brands traditionally have higher price tags, but the items are virtually the same as those sold by lesser known brands.

4. Shop with cash: Estimate how much you’ll need to buy the items on your back-to-school list. Take that amount of cash to the store, and try to buy all materials with cash only. That way you won’t be tempted to overspend. Your child can help keep track of your purchases as you shop.

5. Coupons, coupons, coupons: The Sunday paper is a great place to find discount coupons on back to school supplies. Your child may want to join in the fun. You can also check websites like RetailMeNot, Groupon, and KrazyCouponLady to find deals and discounts.

6. Put that extra money towards your 529 college savings plan: Open or add to a Future Scholar 529 college savings account for your child. For any questions you may have about Future Scholar, South Carolina’s 529 College Savings Plan, refer to the FutureScholar.com’s Common Questions page (https://futurescholar.com/resources/common-questions/). To start investing in your child’s future today, check out the Enrollment page (https://futurescholar.com/enroll/).

These Back To School Savings Tips And Tricks are courtesy of Curtis Loftis, State Treasurer of South Carolina, and administrator of South Carolina’s Future Scholar 529 college savings program. Visit treasurer.sc.gov or futurescholar.com for more information on ways to save through a 529 plan.

August At The UCAC

This is what’s happening at the Union County Arts Council in August.

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artist join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, Aug. 24 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

Todd Baxter Exhibit — Mr. Baxter is a graduate from the Art Institute of Pittsburg. For four decades his main focus was in the world of advertising, but after raising his family he decided to turn his attention to his passion for fine art. Our gallery is filled with 30 pieces of artwork that range from colored pencil to oil.

The exhibit is Monday, Aug. 6-Thursday, Sept. 20.

A reception for the artist and his work will be held Thursday, Aug. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m.

114th Annual Revival

Pastor Rev. Bartholomew Earl Green and the James Chapel Baptist Church Family of 527 Pinckney Street, Carlisle, will be celebrating their 114th Annual Revival in August.

Everyone is welcome; please come join us!

The theme is “God Has Done A New Thing!”

The revival continunes Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

The speaker will be Rev. Rodrick Oglesby Sr. of Bethesda Baptist Church.

Be blessed, and we hope to see you all there.

Revival

St. Luke Baptist Church would like to invite you and your church family to our annual Revival.

Our revival services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 8 and Thursday, Aug. 9, beginning nightly at 6:30 p.m.

The evangelist for the week will be Rev. Dr. Bobby House from Charlotte, NC.

We look forward to having you help us uplift the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

If at any time we can repay you with a visit, feel free to let us know.

Yours in Christian Love,

Rev. George W. Shell, Jr.

St. Luke Baptist Church Family.

Annual Revival

Bethany Baptist Church will hold its Annual Revival Services Wednesday, Aug. 8.

The revivalist will be Rev. Richard D. Woods, Pastor of Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church of York.

services will be at 7 p.m.

Church Missions Fundraiser

The Ladies of Fairview Baptist Church, 186 Neal Shoals Road, Union, will be having a Fundraising Yard Sale for Church Missions on Friday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. each day at the bottom of the church parking lot and in the church basement.

Hot dogs will be for sale at lunchtime.

Please come out and support us. There will be lots of good buys.

Carlisle Finishing Group Meets

The Carlisle Finishing Group (formerly Cone Mills) will meet Saturday, Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. for breakfast at Midway BBQ in Buffalo.

Guest speaker will be Union County High School Head Coach Bryan Thompson.

This will be a chance for the Carlisle Finishing Group to meet the coach who will speak about the upcoming football season.

This meeting is also being held to determine whether the group will continue meeting or not. Attendance has been low due to sickness and deaths. If members wish to continue with the meetings please be in attendance.

All retirees and former employees are welcome.

Annual Revival

On Sunday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. Paradise AME Church will begin our Annual Revival with Rev. Mary Glisson of St. Mark AME Church delivering the message.

On Monday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. our revivalist will be Rev. Michael Hopkins of Chester.

If you are unable to attend, we solicit your prayer that both services will be to the Glory of God.

Please do not hesitate to call us if our church family can be of service to your church family.

Sabrina Fuller, Church Clerk.

Rev. Patricia Glenn, Pastor.

Annual Revival Services

The Maple Ridge Baptist Church Annual Revival Services will begin Sunday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m.

Nightly services will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13-Wednesday, Aug. 15.

The Rev. Larry D. Murphy of Mt. Rowell Baptist Church, Union, will be guest speaker.

The public is invited to come worship with us.

Revival Services

Jeter Chapel AME Church, Carlisle, will hold Revival Sunday, Aug. 12-Wednesday, Aug. 15.

The Sunday service will be held at 2 p.m. and the speaker will be Rev. Lemuel Washington of St. Paul AME Church of Lancaster.

The weeknight services will be at 7 p.m. and the speaker will be the Rev. Dereck Scott of St. Paul AME Church of Irmo.

Rev. Anthony Washington, Pastor.

‘Annual Child Find Day’

The Union County School District’s Office of Special Services will hold the district’s “Annual Child Find Day” on Friday, Aug. 17.

The school district will provide free screening for vision, hearing, speech, and other developmental problems for children ages 3 through 5 years old.

The screenings will not only be for children enrolled in one of the district’s elementary schools, but also for children not presently enrolled in the public school system.

A parent or guardian must accompany the child being screened.

The free screenings will be held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17 at Foster Park Elementary School, 901 Arthur Boulevard, Union.

For more information about Child Find Day and related matters call the Union County School District’s Office of Special Services at 864-429-1735.

‘Back To School Festival’

The Town of Carlisle will hold its 15th Annual “Back To School Festival” on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 1-6 p.m. at the Carlisle Playground at the intersection of Pinckney and Cambridge streets.

As in previous years the Back To School Festival will feature fashion and talent shows, games for both children and adults, prizes, music, and food. This year’s festival will also feature horse rides and a bounce house.

The families with school age children in attendance at the event will receive free book bags filled school supplies. The goal of the town is to help children and their families be prepared for the start of the new school year by providing them with supplies the children can use at school.

As in previous years, the book bags will have such traditional school supplies as notebook paper, book binders, pencils, and pens. The supplies in the book bags will be based on the grades — elementary, middle, and high school — the students receiving them will be attending, adding that this reflects the growth of the festival over the years.

In order to receive the supplies, the children receiving them must be present to get them and they must be accompanied by an adult family member.

The 2018-2019 school year in the Union County School District begins Monday, Aug. 20.

For more information about the Town of Carlisle’s 15th Annual “Back To School Festival” or to make a donation and/or volunteer call 864-427-1505.

Homecoming And Revival

Woodson Chapel Baptist Church will have their Homecoming Sunday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

Minister Julian Thompson, Associate Pastor of Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Spartanburg will be the speaker.

Revival Services will be held Monday, Aug. 20-Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Rev. Tonnie Collins, Pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Cross Keys, Union, will be the Revivalist. come out and listen to the Word of God.

Rev. Robert E. Collins, Pastor.

Homecoming And Revival Services

Bethesda Baptist Church will hold its Annual Homecoming and Revival Services Sunday, Aug. 19-Wednesday, Aug. 22.

The Sunday morning service will be at 11:15 a.m. with Rev. Roderick T. Oglesby Sr. delivering the message.

The Sunday afternoon service will be at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jacques Days, Pastor of Thomas Chapel AME Church, delivering the message.

The weeknight services will be at 6:45 p.m. with Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor of Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, delivering the message.

Homecoming And Revival

Woodson Chapel Baptist Church will have their Homecoming Sunday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

Minister Julian Thompson, Associate Pastor of Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Spartanburg will be the speaker.

Revival Services will be Monday, Aug. 20-Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Rev. Tonnie Collins, Pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Cross Keys, Union, will be the Revivalist.

Come out and listen to the Word of God.

Rev. Robert E. Collins, Pastor.

Women’s Day Celebration

Corinth Baptist Church will hold its Women’s Day Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 25-Sunday, Aug. 26

On Saturday, Aug. 25, there will be a forum panel for women and a forum panel for men.

The members of the women’s panel will be Minister MeKesha Watson, Minister Catrina Posey of Shady Grove, Minister Delia Hill, Mrs. Marilyn Mason and others.

The men’s panel will include Rev. J.A. Calhoun and others.

The forums will begin at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow the question and answer period.

A donation of $10 is requested.

On Sunday, Aug. 26 Minister Angela Jackson of Cornerstone Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.

Service will begin at 10 a.m. during morning worship.

Corinth Baptist Church is located at 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

Mrs. Rubye Calhoun, Mrs. Angela Talley Robinson, Mrs. Roslyn Ferguson, and Mrs. Harriett White are chairpersons.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Family Reunion

The Descendants of Levi and Lillie Estes Bobo will have a Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. at the Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Bring a well-filled basket and tea.

Paper products and utensils will be furnished.

Homecoming And Revival

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will have Homecoming and Revival Sunday, Aug. 26-Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Homecoming will be Sunday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m.

The Rev. Robert McGowens, Sr., Pastor of of Greater Galilee Baptist of Charlotte, NC, will bring the message.

Revival will be Monday, Aug. 27-Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 6:45 p.m. each evening.

The Rev. Dr. Isaac Holt, Pastor of Royal Baptist Church, North Charleston, will bring the message.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Democratic Party Meets

The Union County Democratic Party will meet Monday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. in the City of Union Municipal Building at 101 Sharpe Avenue.

The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, Chair.

One Day Trip To Harrah’s

Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Gang Relay for Life Team presents a One Day Trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, Sept. 15.

1st pick up 7 a.m. at the Jonesville Municipal Building; 2nd pick up at 7:30 a.m. at Old Walmart Parking Lot in Union.

Come join us for a fun filled day of enjoyment.

If interested feel free to contact Betsy at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Financial Stability Navigator sought

United Way of the Piedmont is expanding their financial stability work into Union County through the implementation of a Financial Stability Navigator.

Financial Stability Navigators are Americorps members who serve a year-long term through United Way of the Piedmont’s Americorps program. Americorps members serve in a number of roles throughout the community, helping nonprofits address issues around poverty. These Financial Stability Navigators are the boots on the ground for United Way’s financial stability work, helping connect individuals to resources and coaching them to meet their goals.

The addition of a Financial Stability Navigator in Union is the result of a partnership between United Way of the Piedmont and the Union County Carnegie Library. The library will host the new Navigator in addition to other local nonprofits in its South Street location in order to help people more easily access the services they need.

The goal of United Way’s Financial Stability work is to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. [Self-sufficiency is defined as the ability to make ends meet without public or private assistance.] This work is spearheaded by a the Financial Stability Task Force, a collaboration of nonprofits, businesses, government, and others focused on addressing barriers to self-sufficiency such as affordable housing, transportation, and financial literacy.

Due to the nature of the Financial Stability Navigator’s role, United Way is seeking a Union County resident who understands the unique needs and resources in the Union community. The Navigator is a part-time position with a paid living stipend. For more information or to apply please visit United Way’s Americorps website at www.uwpiedmont.org/Americorps​ or contact Dana Bertolino at ​[email protected]​ or 864-586-2285.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to ​connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. ​We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to ​thrive​.

Union Senior Center

Are you 60 and above….

Sick and tired of being alone….

Need someplace to go….

Things to do….

Lunch with friends, not by yourself….

Come join us at the Union Senior Center, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, Monday-Friday (or any days you choose) for:

• Bingo

• Exercise

• Interesting programs

• Hot lunch (for a donation)

Transportation provided to and from the Senior Center.

Call 1-800-662-8330.

Catwaba Area Agency on Aging, 2051 Ebenezer Road, Suite B, Rock Hill.

