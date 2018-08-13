Three shootings under investigation

UNION — Within the space of 24 hours this past weekend and within the same general area of the City of Union two people were wounded and a house filled with children was fired upon in three separate shooting incidents.

The Union Public Safety Department is investigating the incidents, the first of which occurred on Friday, Aug. 10 around 9:30 p.m. on Lipsey Street; the second of which occurred on Friday, Aug. 10 shortly before midnight on West Henrietta Street; and the third of which occurred on Saturday, Aug. 11 around 9 p.m., also on West Henrietta Street.

First Shooting

The incident report for the first shooting states that shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, an officer was dispatched to the Union Medical Center in reference to a gunshot wound. When the officer arrived, the report states he spoke with the hospital staff who were treating a man for a gunshot wound to the knee area.

The report states the officer asked the victim what happened and the victim said that around 9:30 p.m. Friday he’d been driving a 2000 Chevrolet Impala through the 100 block of Lipsey Street. The victim said he’d wanted to get on Facetime so he pulled over and parked. He said that when he finished with Facetime he heard a man call him by name. The victim said he walked toward the man who said “Dee Dee come here.” As he got closer to him, the victim said the man told him to “Give it up.”

The victim said it appeared that the man was trying to rob him so he turned around and started running toward Union Boulevard. He said as he ran the man fired a shot, striking him in the right inner thigh.

When asked by the officer if he recognized the man who shot him, the report states the victim said no. The report states the victim said it was dark and he could only see that the man was carrying a black gun and was wearing a red jacket.

As for why he didn’t seek medical attention earlier, the report states the victim said he didn’t do so the previous night because of fear and causing grief for his father who already has health issues.

The report states photos were taken and a victim’s advocate form was issued and the case turned over to an investigator.

Second Shooting

The incident report for the second shooting states that shortly before midnight Friday, Aug. 10, an officer was dispatched to the Union Medical Center in reference to a gunshot wound. When the officer arrived, the report states he spoke with the hospital staff who were treating a woman for a gunshot wound. It states that hospital staff provided the officer with a patient’s general information paper. The officer then contacted an investigator and advised him of the situation.

The report states hospital staff then told the responding officer that the people who were with the victim were in the lobby. When the officer went to the lobby he spoke with the two men and one woman and was told by the woman that they and the victim were riding through Chambertown when they heard gunshots. She said the victim then began holding her side and told them that she’d been shot.

At the time of the shooting, the report states the woman said she was in the left rear seat of the car and the victim was in the right rear seat.

The officer then asked to see the damage to the car, but was told by the woman there was no damage. When asked by the officer how the victim was struck in the car without any damage to the vehicle, the women said the bullet came through the window that had been let down.

When questioned by the officer about the incident, the report states one of the two men confirmed the woman’s story, saying the four of them had been riding on West Henrietta Street when they heard gunshots. He said that he’d been riding in the front passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

The second man also told the officer the same thing about the incident, saying that he’d been in the driver’s seat at that time.

Another officer then arrived to assist the first and the report states the second officer got his camera from his patrol vehicle and gave it to the first officer who proceeded to photograph the back seat of the car.

The report states the driver of the car said that he’d already wiped most of the blood up from the backseat. The first officer nevertheless continued to take pictures and then returned the camera to the second officer.

The victim was transported from Union Medical Center to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Center.

An investigator then arrived on the scene and was advised by the responding officer about what the witnesses had said. The investigator then questioned the three about the incident and was told by the male passenger that they’d been parked at the tree on the 100 block of West Henrietta Street talking to their friend “Kendell.” When asked what Kendell’s last name was, the report states the driver said he didn’t know his last name or where he lived.

The investigator and the two officers then cleared the scene and went to the 100 block of West Henrietta Street. The report states the investigator and the second officer found seven 9mm shell casings in the road. It states the investigator numbered them while the officer took pictures of them. They then cleared the scene.

The report states the first officer returned to Public Safety headquarters and ran the license plate number through the SC Department of Motor Vehicles. The case was then forwarded to investigations.

Third Shooting

The incident report for the third shooting states that just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, an officer responded to a report of shots fired on West Henrietta Street. When he arrived, the report states the officer saw several individuals running away from the intersection of West Henrietta and Lipsey streets. The report states the officer spoke with a man on Lipsey Street who said a dark blue Honda car had opened fire at another car and was heading west on West Henrietta Street. The officer radioed this information to other responding officers and began searching the area for a vehicle matching the description given by the witness.

The report states the officer received several other vehicle descriptions from Union County Communications via radio. It states the officer was unable to locate those vehicles.

The report states officers then blocked West Henrietta Street.

After exiting his patrol vehicle, the report states the responding officer spoke with a man who said his house on West Henrietta Street had been shot. It states the man then showed the officer two holes in the building that he believed had been made by bullets.

The victim said he and his girlfriend and five children were inside the house when they heard gunshots. He said he could hear something hitting the side of the building. The victim said he then went to the door and looked outside. When asked by the officer if he’d seen anything, the victim said he’d seen a car speeding off but couldn’t see what kind it was.

The report said the officer took pictures of the building and then walked back to the street with the other officers. It states the officers found five 9mm shell casings in the 300 block of West Henrietta Street. Pictures were taken of the casings which were then gathered up and put into an evidence bag. The report states an officer noticed that two of the casings had CBC stamped on the rim and the other three had WIN stamped on the rim.

Officers then cleared the scene, with the first officer going to Public Safety headquarters where the shell casings were placed into evidence and the case forwarded to investigations.

Union Public Safety Director Sam White said that the investigations into these incidents are continuing, but that investigators are having problems getting witnesses to come forward. White said that the area in which the shootings took place is densely populated with people about practically all the time. However, he said that so far little information has been provided by anyone who may have witnessed the shootings.

“If anyone would, we would appreciate them coming forward with information about these shootings, because we would like to get these guns off the street,” White said. “This is a very serious matter, when you talk about about shootings like this anyone could get hurt, that’s anyone sitting in their home or walking out into the yard, someone completely innocent. This is not something to take lightly. We would appreciate any cooperation from anybody with any information.”

White said those with information can call the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713 or CRIMESTOPPERs.

Charles Warner can reached at 864-762-4090.

